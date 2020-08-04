Eastern Grants Forum 2020 Virtual Conference Announced

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Grants Forum, an annual training conference for grant-funded organizations, will present a virtual conference for 2020. The three-day online event will be sponsored by The Graham Private Client Law Group and will feature firm Managing Director and attorney Brian Tipton. The online conference will take place October 20 through 22, 2020. Registration for the Eastern Grants Forum 2020 Virtual Conference is now open at https://www.federalgrantstraining.com.

"We are pleased to be able to present Eastern Grants Forum as a virtual event this year to help the grant-funded community stay current with recent developments in grants management," says Tipton. "This has been a challenging year for grant-funded organizations. With the many changes faced by grantees and subrecipients, keeping up to date with new legal, legislative, and regulatory developments is more important than ever."

Eastern Grants Forum has become known for the diverse topics presented for all types of grant-funded organizations (whether grantees, subrecipients, or pass-through entities). This year's agenda for the virtual conference will be no different. Attendees can expect three days filled with expert-led educational sessions.

With the Office of Management and Budget's recent announcement of comprehensive revisions to the Uniform Grants Guidance (or OMB Super Circular), Eastern Grants Forum 2020 will offer a detailed grants update session discussing key provisions of the Uniform Guidance. However, the agenda is not limited to the Uniform Guidance. The online conference will also present a variety of workshops discussing the latest issues in grants management.

The Eastern Grants Forum will have sessions for grants management professionals from a range of organizations, from nonprofits to governments (state, local, and tribal entities) and from hospitals to colleges. The virtual conference is designed for the entire grant-funded community, including CEOs, CFOs, program directors, board members, and financial and programmatic staff of federally grant-funded entities. Regardless of position or the type of organization represented, attendees will find relevant and up-to-date information related to their fields.

Registration is now open for the Eastern Grants Forum 2020 Virtual Conference. Discounted early bird rates for conference registration are currently available. Attendees can register for the Eastern Grants Forum online through https://www.federalgrantstraining.com.

The Eastern Grants Forum is an annual educational conference for federally grant-funded organizations in the Eastern United States. The conference is sponsored by The Graham Private Client Law Group. Each year, the conference welcomes attendees from New England, the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast. Eastern Grants Forum has been held since 2016.

