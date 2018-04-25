Formerly, pinning ceremonies served as the pinnacle of the EIC experience, acting as a rite of passage for graduates as they were welcomed into the allied health fields. This year, EIC will hold a cap-and-gown event where family, friends and college faculty, staff and administration can come together to celebrate the academic milestones of their students.

"At the end of the day, graduation is the reward for all the hard work students put in during their time at EIC," says Dr. Andrew Scott Ziner, President of the college. "For students, there's nothing quite like hearing their name called, walking across the stage and accepting their diploma as family and friends watch proudly from the audience."

Located at 222 Jersey City Blvd, Jersey City, NJ, Liberty Science Center's iconic building offers scenic views of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty from its prominent location in Liberty State Park. In addition to the available free parking, attendees can access Liberty Science Center via the New Jersey Transit light rail system.

With two campuses in Belleville, NJ and Jersey City, NJ, Eastern International College is a student-centered, career-oriented institution of higher education dedicated to preparing students for careers in the allied health fields. Offering six in-demand degrees and professionally accredited programs, EIC helps students acquire the skills needed to compete in the job market. Moreover, in November 2017, EIC was granted the impressive status of "Candidate for Accreditation from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education."

For more information about EIC's inaugural graduation commencement ceremony on June 20, 2018, please contact EIC's Student Life Coordinator at (201) 721-9207, x134.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastern-international-college-to-hold-inaugural-graduation-commencement-ceremony-on-june-20-2018-300636389.html

SOURCE Eastern International College

Related Links

http://www.eicollege.edu

