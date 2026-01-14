Eastern International Ltd. Completed Two Major Offshore Wind Power Projects and Secured an Additional Large-Scale Offshore Transportation Contract for Yangjiang Project

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern International Ltd. ("Eastern International" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ELOG), a provider of domestic and cross-border professional logistic services and construction services including project logistic, general logistic and new energy infrastructure construction, today announced that, as of December 31, 2025, it has successfully completed Jiangsu Yancheng Three Gorges Fenghai Dafeng Offshore Wind Farm Project and Jiangsu Guoxin Dafeng Offshore Wind Farm Project, which have total installed capacities exceeding 1.6 million kilowatts and were originally announced by the Company in its press release on November 4, 2025. The total contract value for these two projects are more than RMB 49 million (approximately US$7.07 million, unaudited and subject to final audited financial statements). Both projects involved transportation and installation of ultra-long wind power turbine blades of up to 110 meters and fully demonstrated the Company's technical capabilities in managing complex, large-scale renewable energy infrastructure logistics.

In addition, Suzhou TC-Link Logistics Co., Ltd. ("Suzhou TC-Link"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern International, recently secured an additional large-scale offshore transportation contract with Guangdong Goldwind Technology Co., Ltd. ("Guangdong Goldwind") on December 20, 2025 for its "Yangjiang Project", which was originally announced by the Company on November 4, 2025. The newly signed contract covers road transportation, loading and unloading at port, sea transportation, and related supporting services. Notably, the road transportation will also involve road modification by Suzhou TC-Link for oversize and overweight cargos in order to complete the project. This offshore project logistic project is currently progressing as planned.

Mr. Lin Tan, Chief Operating Officer of Eastern International Ltd., commented, "Offshore wind power is a crucial part for clean energy development. Its power generation system is characterized with oversize in dimensions, excessive weight and high transportation difficulty, which places extremely high standards and requirements for logistics service providers. Guangdong Goldwind's decision to continue and expand its collaboration with Eastern International integrates the advantages of both parties in wind power equipment manufacture and specialized heavy-haul logistics, forming a stable and efficient synergy for both of us. Eastern International remains committed to achieving excellence in the field of offshore wind power project logistics."

Eastern International Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELOG) is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The Company, through Suzhou TC-Link Logistics Co., Ltd. ("Suzhou TC-Link") and Hangzhou TC-Link Logistics Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd., both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, provide domestic and cross-border professional logistic and construction services including project logistic, general logistic and new energy infrastructure construction. Suzhou TC-Link was established on January 9, 2006, in Jiangsu Province, China. Suzhou TC-Link has obtained the internationally recognized IS09001 certificate of high-quality service (2015 standard). Eastern International has 7 wholly owned subsidiaries and 5 warehouses/logistic centers and 3 branch offices in China which operating network covers key cities in mainland China, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia and Central Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.elogint.com

