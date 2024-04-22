Eastern Michigan University ranks No. 1 in Michigan and No. 9 in the U.S. as military and veteran-friendly campus

YPSILANTI, Mich., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Eastern Michigan University is among the best of the best military and veteran-friendly universities in the country, ranked No. 1 in Michigan and No. 9 in the U.S. for 2024-25.

In its 14th year, the Military Friendly® Schools list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families, using data from federal agencies, veteran students, and survey information from participating organizations.

"We make it clear to our student veterans from day one that they've chosen the right place," said Lt. Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.) Mike Wise, assistant director of Military and Veteran Services at Eastern Michigan University. "Just as the military instills a sense of camaraderie and care for one another, we extend that same level of support to our student veterans, military students, and beneficiaries. We hold a high commitment to their success and we prioritize their needs with the utmost dedication and respect."

Students like Marine Corps veteran Angelo DePollo are examples of the quality of the program, "When first coming to Eastern, I was unsure about the transition from the military to academics," said DePollo. "Before classes started, the dedicated staff at the Veterans Center got a hold of me and quickly got me acclimated to my new life on campus. Since day one they have had my back just like the Marines I served with."

In 2014, Eastern Michigan University inaugurated its military and veteran support center , subsequently dedicating it to the memory of the late U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Charles S. Kettles, an esteemed Medal of Honor recipient, EMU alum, and resident of Ypsilanti. Building upon this commitment, in 2015, the center broadened its scope of services for veterans following Eastern's receipt of the TRIO-Veteran Student Support Services grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

About the Lt. Colonel Charles S. Kettles Military and Veteran Services Center

Eastern Michigan University's Lt. Colonel Charles S. Kettles Military and Veteran Services Center serves more than 500 student veterans per year, spouses and dependents each year. Its retired military staff understands the distinct needs of veteran and military students and their families and is proud of its long history of being military and veteran-friendly. EMU is also proud of its Army officer-producing Army ROTC Eagle Battalion, established in 1952, which enhances the military-friendly nature of the institution. EMU student veterans receive individualized resume writing, academic advising, and employment preparation coaching. Student veterans receive enhanced priority and service for admission and registration and receive recognition for their service at commencement ceremonies.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 13,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and its graduate school. National publications regularly recognize EMU for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. Visit the University's rankings and points of pride websites to learn more. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website . To stay up to date on University news, activities and announcements, visit EMU Today .

