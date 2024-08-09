Eastern Mountain Sports in Connecticut and Massachusetts Participating in Tax-Free Holidays while inventory liquidation events continue

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Mountain Sports (EMS) is excited to provide customers with the opportunity to take advantage of significant savings as they participate in tax-free holidays across Connecticut and Massachusetts. The tax-free holidays will be held in accordance with state-specific regulations on eligible items, offering shoppers a chance to stretch their dollars further.

With Stores Closing and Inventory Blowout Sales continuing at EMS locations, this is the perfect time to shop for back-to-school, apparel, outdoor gear, and more. The entire inventory is being offered at exceptional discounts of up to 60% off! Hilco Merchant Resources, in a joint venture with Gordon Brothers, continues to manage these inventory liquidation events.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these rare savings opportunities. Shoppers are sure to find exceptional value and quality when they shop at the EMS liquidation events during the tax-free holidays.
For more information on the tax-free holidays and sales events, please visit the Connecticut or Massachusetts store near you in.

Tax-Free Holidays:
Connecticut August 18, 2024, through August 24, 2024
Participating Locations:

EMS

 15 Backus Ave Space 13-15

 Danbury

 CT

06810

EMS

 167 Parkway N, Waterford

 Waterford

 CT

06385

Massachusetts August 10, 2024, through August 11, 2024
Participating Locations:

EMS

 90 Middlesex Turnpike

 Burlington

 MA

01803

EMS

 95 Washington St

 Canton

 MA

02021

EMS

 351 E Russell Street

 Hadley

 MA

01035

EMS

 1489-1513 Iyannough Road (Route 132)

 Hyannis

 MA

02601

EMS

168 Milk Street, Suite 5

Westborough

MA

01581

For the full list of EMS locations please visit
https://shopgenius.com/ems/

About Eastern Mountain Sports: Eastern Mountain Sports is the premier outdoors retailer focused on inspiring happiness by connecting people with nature and each other. Founded in 1967, the company has over 50 years of heritage in providing quality, affordable gear to nature enthusiasts of all ages, and a rich history of supporting causes that protect and preserve the outdoors. With over 20 locations throughout the Northeast and a national ecommerce store, Eastern Mountain Sports is committed to ensuring adventure is accessible to all. Eastern Mountain Sports is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.

About Hilco Merchant Resources:  Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives.  Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; and the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment.  Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Consumer-Retail. (https://hilcoglobal.com/companies/hilco-consumer-retail/).

About Gordon Brothers:  Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our firm's integrated solutions across asset services, lending, financing and trading give clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.gordonbrothers.com.

