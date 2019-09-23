Eastern Nephrology Associates and Insightful Solutions Ink Multi-Year Agreement

GREENVILLE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Nephrology Associates, LLC (ENA) has announced that it has executed a multi-year services agreement with Insightful Solutions, LLC (IS).

Mark Mazak, Principal at IS, will serve as ENA's Consulting Executive.

"ENA's merger with Southeastern Nephrology Associates in June was an important milestone. However, to realize the full potential of the merged practice, we recognize the need for strong, effective business leadership. Mark's continued involvement will help ensure that we remain a strong and vibrant independent physician practice," stated Dr. Carney Taylor, ENA's Co-managing Partner. "ENA is fully committed to the delivery of high quality and cost effective kidney care services to our patients. The ENA-IS agreement gives ENA valuable resources to help us achieve our aspirations."

Eastern Nephrology Associates manages more than 2300 dialysis patients, operates two vascular access centers, provides a fully integrated laboratory, manages kidney transplant patients, and oversees a robust clinical trials program. ENA sees patients in 10 offices and 25 dialysis centers throughout eastern North Carolina and South Carolina.

Insightful Solutions' Mazak is a kidney care veteran. He has advised more than 150 nephrology practices.

For all media and business inquiries, please contact marketing@easternnephrology.com

