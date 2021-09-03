Eastern North Carolina farm sold for $25,700,000

According to Eric Sarff, President of Murray Wise Associates, "MWA, Kander and NLR each has tremendous experience representing buyers and sellers of agricultural property, but also have a strong track record of collaborating on large projects like the sale of this farm. The team on this assignment leveraged our firms' unique capabilities as well as deep relationships with both the buyer and seller and produced an outstanding transaction result."

"It is unique to find such a high quality specialty produce farm of this size anywhere in the USA today," said Ken Nofziger of Kander. "Demand and values for farmland across different varieties and geographies have been increasing throughout the last couple of years and this sale just reinforces the strength of the current market."

Ben Crosby of National Land Realty Florida added, "Collectively, we are very pleased to assist two long-time clients complete a transaction on this excellent asset. Our team takes pride in delivering these opportunities, even in tight markets. We look forward to doing more business together with all parties in the future."

Murray Wise Associates LLC, headquartered in Champaign, Ill., is a leading national agricultural real estate marketing, management, and investment firm with additional offices in Naples, Florida and Clarion, Iowa. https://www.murraywiseassociates.com

Kander LLC is a strategic and financial advisory firm dedicated to helping business owners, managers, investors, and lenders create and maximize value in a wide range of situations within the farming, food and agribusiness sectors. https://www.kanderllc.com

National Land Realty (NLR) is based in Greenville, SC and has agents in 38 states. The NLR Florida office is based in Winter Haven, FL with Benjamin Crosby as Managing Broker. National Land Realty provides a full range of land and commercial real estate services throughout the United States. https://www.nationalland.com

