Eastern Ontario Laboratory Association Partners with Macadamian Technologies to keep patients and staff safe for in hospital laboratory testing

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eastern Ontario Regional Laboratory Association's (EORLA) acute care and hospital-based lab clinics were amongst the first set of health services providers to feel the impact of COVID-19. With waiting rooms at reduced capacity, they were keenly aware of needing to figure out how to ensure that their patients would be able to get safe access to their health tests.

EORLA looked to Macadamian to help find a way to leverage technology to help increase their capacity while ensuring that patients were seen in a timely manner and did not have to wait in a crowded waiting room.

"For our clients, Macadamian's InQ solution will mean avoiding long lines by only having to show up 5-10 minutes before they can be seen. Our patients will also be able to view and monitor their progress on the waiting list. InQ allows us to scale up our laboratory testing while ensuring patients and staff are safe and have the best possible experience." - Jeffrey Dale, CEO EORLA

Macadamian InQ is a mobile and desktop solution that manages the patient check-in and queuing process to ensure that they can walk into the facility only when it is their time to do so and there is the capacity to serve them. The solution offers:

Integrated 15-second COVID-19 Health Assessment

Collection of government health insurance information prior to arrival

Text notifications and two-way communication while a patient is waiting in the virtual queue

Administrator portal

Flexible Self-Serve SaaS and Custom Enterprise Deployment Options

"Macadamian has been focused on developing health and safety solutions that will help organizations like EORLA and ourselves to not only recover from the impact of COVID but to thrive." - Fred Boulanger, CEO, Macadamian

With significant lineups for COVID-19 testing being seen across Canada, there are many healthcare services that require waiting and congregating before being able to receive clinical services at family health clinics, and testing labs. For more information on how InQ can help to ease testing capacity, contact Macadamian.

Macadamian

We design and develop digital health and connected medical device software solutions to improve healthcare. Macadamian is a full-service software design and development consulting firm that provides a complete range of product strategy, user experience design and research, data, and software engineering services. Ranging from big consumer brands to complex enterprise environments, our goal is to create solutions that are simple and meaningful, prioritizing the experience of the patient, the clinician, and the business needs of our clients.

Eastern Ontario Regional Laboratory Association (EORLA)

A member-owned, non-profit organization encompassing the operation of 18 licensed, acute-care, hospital-based clinical laboratories that service clinical programs across the Champlain Region of Eastern Ontario. EORLA laboratories provide diagnostic testing to both hospital inpatients and registered outpatients, performing a total of approximately 12 million tests annually. Comprehensive testing in the disciplines of Anatomic Pathology, Biochemistry, Transfusion Medicine, Hematopathology, and Microbiology/Virology is performed.

