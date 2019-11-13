Eastern Shore Entrepreneur Expands Reach and Services with Tidal Power Wash

EASTON, Md., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of cleaning exteriors on Maryland's Eastern Shore, Talbot County native Sam Goodroe has launched Tidal Power Wash to expand his territory and service offerings. The company serves residential and commercial customers across Maryland—including the Eastern Shore, Annapolis, Easton and Ocean City—as well as those in the Delaware beaches, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Tidal Power Wash team members with professional power washing equipment.

A new website (www.tidalpowerwash.com) details the full breadth of specialized cleaning services available for building exteriors, roofs, gutters, windows, solar panels, boats, docks and more. "We're excited to reach a wider group of customers with a superior cleaning alternative," said Goodroe.

The Tidal Power Wash team is professionally trained on machinery and detergents that offer a more effective, less damaging cleaning solution than standard pressure washers. Hot-wash and soft-wash services break down and remove stubborn stains caused by costal elements, such as mildew, mold, algae and salt—restoring exteriors to pristine condition.

Tidal Power Wash offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee and free estimates to homeowners as well as businesses, HOA boards, realtors and vacation rental property owners and managers.

About Tidal Power Wash

Tidal Power Wash is a subsidiary of the Southern Tide Group based in Talbot County, Maryland. Our hot-wash and soft-wash cleaning methods are more effective and cause less damage than standard pressure washers. We are bonded and insured to serve residential and commercial customers across Maryland, including Ocean City, Annapolis and Easton. We also provide exterior cleaning services to property owners in the Delaware beaches, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.tidalpowerwash.com.

Media Contact:

Dina Wasmer

CMO

229084@email4pr.com

410-366-9479 x101

SOURCE Tidal Power Wash

Related Links

https://www.tidalpowerwash.com

