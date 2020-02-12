Eastern Shore Vacation Rentals Names New Regional General Manager

EASTON, Md., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 6, 2020, Eastern Shore Vacation Rentals (ESVR) appointed Lori Moritz to the position of regional general manager. In this role, Moritz will oversee all guest and property owner relations.

Moritz holds an MBA from University of Phoenix and brings to ESVR a strong business background. She worked for more than 15 years at the Xerox Corporation and held positions in human resources and facilities and procurement management. She also has executive-level experience in government contracting, production procurement and supply chain operations.

Lori Moritz, ESVR Regional General Manager

ESVR currently rents and manages more than 50 properties along a 600-mile tract of Chesapeake Bay shoreline. The company was acquired in 2018 by Vantage Vacation Rentals, which also manages properties in Ocean City, the Delaware beaches, Annapolis and South Carolina. Vantage has strong community ties through its owner as an Eastern Shore native and owns other businesses and real estate in and around Talbot county.

"I'm thrilled for this opportunity to help guests enjoy unforgettable experiences on the Eastern Shore and to help our property owners realize the full breadth of benefits with the Vantage affiliation," said Moritz. "It's especially meaningful to me as a member of this community."

Moritz lives on the Eastern Shore in Bozman with her husband and daughter. For 12 years, they have owned Eastern Shore Brewing in St. Michaels. "I love the area, and I'm a huge advocate," said Moritz. "I'll certainly share this enthusiasm with my ESVR colleagues, property owners and our guests."

About Eastern Shore Vacation Rentals

Eastern Shore Vacation Rentals is headquartered in Easton, Maryland, and they offer vacation rental homes along the more than 600 miles of pristine Chesapeake Bay shoreline that makes up Maryland's Eastern Shore. For more information, call 866-398-2722 or visit their website at www.easternshorevacations.com. Their website features information on all of the areas which they serve including local links and information on area events and detailed information on all of their vacation rental properties including real-time availability and pricing.

About Vantage

Founded in 2007, Vantage Vacation Rentals specializes in delivering exceptional experiences for both vacation property owners and their rental guests. Vantage covers popular Maryland destinations such as Ocean City, Annapolis and the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay, as well as the Delaware beaches and North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Vantage serves owners with extensive property marketing and promotion as well as comprehensive property management services to help maximize rental income opportunities. With over 550 managed properties, Vantage makes it easy for vacationing guests to find and reserve the perfect option—then enhances their stay with exclusive benefits and discounts. To learn more about Vantage Vacation Rentals, visit VantageOceanCity.com, VantageMyrtleBeach.com, VantageDelawareBeaches.com, VantageAnnapolis.com and EasternShoreVacations.com.

