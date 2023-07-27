Eastern Standard Provisions Artisanal Soft Pretzels Hit the Freezer Section at Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

The Gourmet Snack Company Brings One-Of-A-Kind Soft Pretzel Experience to Whole Foods Market Shoppers Across the Country

BOSTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Standard Provisions, the Boston-based artisanal snack food brand, is excited to announce its handcrafted artisanal soft pretzels are now available in the freezer section at Whole Foods Market stores across the nation. Eastern Standard Provisions brings their one-of-a-kind soft pretzel experience to Whole Foods Market customers with the launch of five soft pretzel products.

Eastern Standard Provisions brings their one-of-a-kind soft pretzel experience to Whole Foods Market customers with the launch of five soft pretzel products.

"We are thrilled to launch our artisanal soft pretzels in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide," said Bill Deacon, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Standard Provisions. "Eastern Standard Provisions is passionate about using the highest quality ingredients to create the best-tasting snacks. Our soft pretzels have a unique light, airy brioche interior and traditional Bavarian crust—and we can't wait for Whole Foods Market shoppers to 'love every bite.'"

Eastern Standard Provisions has built a strong reputation for its premium handcrafted soft pretzels, known for their exceptional taste, texture and quality. With their commitment to using high-quality ingredients with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, and a one-of-a-kind brioche-like inside with traditional Bavarian style crust, the company has gained a loyal following among snack enthusiasts. Eastern Standard Provisions has received over 35,000 five-star reviews and even landed a coveted spot on Oprah Winfrey's list of Oprah's Favorite Things. Alongside its newest product, Gluten Free One-Timer Soft Pretzel Bites, a selection of four of the brand's best-selling items are now available at Whole Foods Market: Wheelhouse Signature Soft Pretzels, One-Timer Soft Pretzel Bites with Signature Salts, Turnbuckle Soft Pretzel Sticks with Signature Salts, and Turnbuckle Soft Pretzel Sticks with White Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

"Eastern Standard Provisions first entered Whole Foods Market as a Local Supplier in select stores and found a welcome audience among shoppers looking for an authentic, artisanal soft pretzel that delivered on taste, flavor and texture," said Chris Manca, Principal Category Merchant for Whole Foods Market. "We're excited to expand Eastern Standard Provisions nationally, and the five frozen soft pretzel items include two first-to-market products—Gluten Free One-Timer Soft Pretzel Bites and Turnbuckle Soft Pretzel Sticks with White Cheddar Cheese Sauce—offering Whole Foods Market customers delicious, new, quick-prep options for snacking and entertaining with family and friends."

For more information on Eastern Standard Provisions and their range of gourmet snacks, visit www.esprovisions.com. Eastern Standard Provisions is available for purchase nationally in Whole Foods Market stores starting in July 2023.

About Eastern Standard Provisions:

Eastern Standard Provisions Company is a Boston-based artisanal food company that is fiercely passionate about elevating the snack food experience. Recommended by customers with over 35,000 five-star reviews, and honored by Oprah Winfrey in 2019 and again in 2021 on her exclusive "Favorite Things" list, Eastern Standard Provisions sells its handcrafted artisanal soft pretzels, Liège Belgian waffles, artfully blended sauces, gourmet flavored toppings and curated gift boxes nationwide. For more information, visit www.esprovisions.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Taylor Engert

914-582-7203

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Eastern Standard Provisions