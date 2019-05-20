Eastern Union, a Commercial Real Estate Leader, Marks Eighteen-Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of the country's leading commercial mortgage brokerage firms, marked its eighteenth anniversary on May 17 standing among the top five in the industry nationwide in terms of the number of transactions closed in 2018.



The value of the firm's deals totaled $12 billion over the past three years.



Ira Zlotowitz, founder and president of Eastern Union

"Eastern Union reaches its eighteen-year milestone as one of America's most trusted and accomplished real estate companies," said Eastern Union founder and president Ira Zlotowitz. "With powerful skill sets in the areas of structured finance, healthcare and equity financing, growing numbers of investors and bankers are tapping our skills and our counsel."



Co-founded by Mr. Zlotowitz and managing partner Abraham Bergman in 2001, Eastern Union today operates in conjunction with three primary entities that complement its conventional debt unit: structured finance, healthcare, and its equity financing affiliate.



The first entity, the Structured Finance and Bridge Division, helps commercial real estate owners secure funding for construction, bridge, mezzanine, preferred equity, and hard money loans. The unit delivers aggressive leverage and pricing properly aligned with product type.



"The investment community today recognizes our proficiency in the intricate world of structured finance and bridge loans," Mr. Zlotowitz said. "Our book of business in this specialty area is climbing steadily."



The second entity, the Healthcare Group, services owners and operators of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, hospitals, and other health-related properties nationwide.



"Our healthcare team delivers a full spectrum of financing options tailored to the needs of this fast-growing market sector," said Mr. Zlotowitz. "Our unit is particularly adept at placing takeout financing that carries the best possible terms."



The third unit is Eastern Equity Advisors, which specializes in introducing equity capital sources as an affiliate of Eastern Union. It leverages long-standing relationships with a range of capital providers to help real estate professionals raise equity from institutional and entrepreneurial sources.

"Eastern Equity Advisors establishes consistent and dependable transaction pathways for both users and sources of capital," said Mr. Bergman. "Having built long-term working relationships with a wide community of capital providers, Eastern Equity Advisors is respected in the industry for delivering capital sources and strategic partnerships well matched to our clients' needs."



Eastern Union complements its work by leveraging its exclusive relationship with QTS Services, America's largest independent quotes and term sheet servicer based upon loan volume. QTS Services takes responsibility for the substantial groundwork associated with each transaction, encompassing shopping, producing quotes and term sheets, and packaging the deal.



About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a leading national commercial mortgage brokerage company that closed $12 billion in real estate transactions over the past three years. The firm -- whose equity transactions are handled through its affiliated equity brokerage company named Eastern Equity Advisors -- employs more than 70 highly skilled brokers and real estate professionals.



Consistently putting their clients' needs first, Eastern Union team members leverage their extensive knowledge of the market to bring clients the best rates available. Eastern Union's experience enables the company to arrange financing for complex, multi-state, multi-site portfolios, as well as loans for smaller, single-property transactions.



Eastern Union, which operates nationwide, is headquartered in New York, with offices in New Jersey and Maryland. For more information, please visit http://www.easternunion.com/.

Media contact: Steve Vitoff

Eastern Union

718-567-4880

214949@email4pr.com

SOURCE Eastern Union