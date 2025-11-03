Eastern Union Arranges $10 Million Refinancing for 102,862-square-foot Industrial Property in San Fernando, CA

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of America's largest commercial real estate mortgage brokerages, has secured $10 million to refinance an owner-occupied, 102,862-square-foot industrial condominium in San Fernando CA, a city located 23 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Built in 1964 and renovated in 2007, the single-tenant, owner-occupied industrial condominium is home to New Haven Moving Equipment, a wholesaler of moving equipment. The one-story structure is situated on a 4.23-acre parcel at 13571 Vaughn Street.

The Eastern Union brokers were senior loan consultant Alex Jaffa and loan originator Ben Halpern.

The lender, Valley Bank, provided a two-year loan with a one-year extension option, a fixed 6.23-percent interest rate, and interest-only payments over the full term. The non-recourse transaction included a $5-million cash-out of an existing loan. It also carried decreasing prepayment penalties over each year of the three-year period. The borrower is Dreadnaught Properties Los Angeles.

"Alex Jaffa and Ben Halpern provided extraordinary service to this client," said Abe Bergman, president and co-founder of Eastern Union. "Most lenders do not do cash-outs or non-recourse transactions on owner-occupied properties. The Eastern Union team found a lender that accommodated the client on both fronts, while also providing flexible prepayment terms."

The building consists of 6,738 square feet of office space and 96,124 square feet of warehouse/manufacturing space.

