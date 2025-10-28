Eastern Union Arranges $33.84 Million in Financing Toward Acquisition of 144,263-Square-Foot Medical Office Building in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of America's largest commercial real estate mortgage brokerages, secured a $33,840,000 loan to help finance the purchase of a four-story, 144,263-square-foot medical office building located at 6201 15th Avenue on the corner of 62nd Street in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The 144,263-square-foot figure represents the property's net rentable area; its gross square footage equals 147,520 square feet.

Eastern Union recently secured a $33,840,000 loan to help finance the purchase of this four-story, 144,263-square-foot medical office building at 6201 15th Avenue in Brooklyn, NY's Borough Park community. Alex Jaffa, a senior loan consultant with Eastern Union, secured $33,840,000 in financing toward the acquisition of a 144,263-square-foot medical office building in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY. Senior loan consultant Ben Halpern helped lead the transaction.

The transaction was led by Alex Jaffa and Ben Halpern, both senior loan consultants with Eastern Union.

The acquisition carried a sale price of $42,300,000, with the mortgage representing an 80-percent loan-to-value ratio. With stepdown prepayment penalties, the loan has an interest rate of 5.55 percent over a five-year term based on a 25-year amortization schedule. The borrower was not identified. The lender was Webster Bank.

"By closing the financing for this office building, Eastern Union helped our client unlock new opportunities for growth and expansion," said Mr. Jaffa. "Our dedication to delivering personalized service and expertise ensured a successful outcome that exceeded expectations."

The reinforced concrete frame structure – with fixed casement windows – was fully renovated in 2010. It occupies a .83-acre parcel of land. The property includes a .19-acre, ancillary surface parking lot with 25 parking spaces.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a national commercial real estate firm that employs more than 90 real estate professionals and closes billions of dollars' worth of transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Eastern Union secures financing for transactions of all sizes across the United States. Transactions, which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios, encompass conventional commercial mortgages, structured debt, multifamily, office, retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufactured home properties, single-family rentals, self-storage, and -- handled in conjunction with company affiliate Eastern Equity Advisors -- equity placement.

For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.

Media contact:

Steve Vitoff

Eastern Union

[email protected]

516 652 0785

SOURCE Eastern Union