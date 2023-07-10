Eastern Union Arranges $62,250,000 Construction Loan for a 105,000-Square-Foot, Mixed-use Development in the Heart of Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Seventh Street Development Group Site Will House a New, 33,000-Square-Foot Lidl Supermarket At 1730 Bedford Avenue

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial real estate mortgage brokers, has secured a $62,250,000 construction loan for a 105,000-square-foot, mixed-used property in Crown Heights that will be home to a new, 33,000-square-foot Lidl discount supermarket.

The development is located at 1730 Bedford Avenue at the intersection of Empire Boulevard.

Jack Gold is co-founder and chief operating officer of Brooklyn-based Seventh Street Development Group, and Rivkah Sontag-Tepler is the company's co-founder and CEO. The firm focuses on value-add development opportunities in New York City as well as established and emerging markets in Florida. Abraham Bergman serves as president and co-founder of Eastern Union, the nationwide commercial mortgage brokerage that recently secured a $62.25-million construction loan for the Seventh Street Development Group.

Located two blocks from Brooklyn's popular Prospect Park, this block-long site sits at one of the borough's prime locations.

The multi-use complex will also include 12,000 square feet of additional retail space, 57 residential units totaling 39,000 square feet in size, 12,000 square feet of Class-A office space, and a 9,000-square-foot community facility.

The mortgage, which covers 100 percent of hard costs, was arranged by Abraham Bergman, president and co-founder of Eastern Union, and company vice president Yossi Orzel.

The project's developer is Seventh Street Development Group of Brooklyn. The floating-rate loan, which runs over a two-year term, was provided by New York-based Invictus Real Estate Partners, together with New York-based Maxim Capital Group and Beach Point Capital Management of Santa Monica, CA.

"We were highly fortunate to be able to work with two outstanding partners on this transaction," said Rivkah Sontag-Tepler, co-founder and CEO of Seventh Street Development Group. "Eastern Union showed a keen ability to source funding and to coordinate the overall process. In addition, Invictus Real Estate Partners demonstrated both flexibility as well as outstanding dealmaking skills."

"It is a privilege to be bringing this project to Brooklyn's Crown Heights community," said Jack Gold, co-founder and chief operating officer of Seventh Street Development Group. "Working with Eastern Union has allowed us to focus on our active construction project while simultaneously sourcing and building this loan.

"We're confident that Lidl will be a welcome addition to the neighborhood and we're now engaged in preliminary discussions with other national retailers about leasing opportunities at this property."

The Lidl grocery store will offer a bakery, fresh produce, floral, meats and seafood sections, as well as other everyday grocery essentials, with unmatched value and a simple and efficient shopping experience. Eighty percent of the store's assortment consists of private label products and the majority are sourced in the U.S. USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and Food & Wine Magazine have repeatedly ranked Lidl among the top grocers in the country.

Based in Arlington, Virginia, Lidl operates more than 170 stores on the East Coast, with 27 in New York State. In New York City, Lidl currently operates stores in Staten Island, Harlem, and Astoria.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Lidl's high-quality groceries, low prices and convenient shopping experience to the Crown Heights community," said Or Raitses, senior director of real estate for Lidl's Northern Region. "We look forward to continuing our expansion in New York City and opening even more stores in the future, bringing our unique value proposition to additional areas of the city where New Yorkers for far too long have had to put up with high grocery prices."

"In today's marketplace, it's challenging to secure a substantial construction loan for a commercial project," said Mr. Bergman of Eastern Union. "Our success here is attributable to the quality of the Eastern Union team, and also to the fact that we were able to work with a well-organized developer who approached the process with reasonable expectations."

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a national commercial real estate firm that provides both financing services and capital markets advisory services. It employs more than 90 real estate professionals and closes billions of dollars' worth of transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Headquartered in New York, Eastern Union secures financing for transactions of all sizes across the United States. Transactions, which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios, encompass conventional commercial mortgages, structured debt, healthcare, hospitality, manufactured home properties, single-family rentals, investment sales, and -- handled in conjunction with company affiliate Eastern Equity Advisors -- equity placement.

For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.

About Seventh Street Development Group

Seventh Street Development Group is a Brooklyn-based development firm that focuses on value-add development opportunities in New York City as well as established and emerging markets in Florida. The company concentrates on the construction of ground-up developments, residential conversions, and luxury spec homes.

Seventh Street Development Group is presently managing projects and assets valued at more than $200 million. Its portfolio also includes more than 150,000 square feet of projects under construction and an additional 100,000 square feet of projects in various planning phases.

For more information, visit www.7ss.co/.

