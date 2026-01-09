Eastern Union Closed Loans from 150 Lenders Across America in 2025

One-third of the Year's Commercial Mortgages Were Secured from New Lenders

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of America's largest commercial real estate brokerages, placed and closed loans with 150 lenders in 2025.

By steadily building new relationships, the company's loan portfolio last year included financing from 48 new lenders, which represents 33 percent of 2025's total lender base. The overall number of lenders was 20 percent higher than 2024's total of 121. Lender categories included savings banks, balance sheet lenders, life insurance companies, family offices, and institutional, agency and Wall Street lenders.

Abe Bergman is president and co-founder of Eastern Union, which closed loans with 150 lenders in 2025. The firm delivered financing from 48 new lenders, which represents 33 percent of the year's total lender base. Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial real estate mortgage brokerages, arranged a $38.5-million loan to refinance Warren Manor Apartments, a 479-unit multifamily property in Warren, MI, which is located 18 miles north of Detroit.

Eastern Union's year-end track record demonstrates broad, geographic reach and a wide spectrum of industry expertise. The firm closed transactions in 34 states, with mortgages secured for 20 different property types.

"In 2025, Eastern Union bolstered our national reputation as a go-to mortgage broker for structured deals and for large and complex transactions," said Abe Bergman, Eastern Union's president and co-founder. "Our brokerage team is highly skilled in managing every element of the complete capital stack. We're capable of handling complicated real estate deals in a way that consistently benefits the borrower."

The firm also demonstrated specialized expertise in such sectors as healthcare, manufactured housing, and construction financing.

"This was the year of the post-post-COVID hangover for healthcare," said Nachum Soroka, director of Eastern Union's healthcare group. "The industry cleaned up the bad decisions it had made while under the influence of no interest rates and free money, poured itself a strong cup of reality-dosed coffee, and began making decisions based on the new environment. The silver tsunami is real and the demand for senior housing is still strong as ever."

"In 2025, owners tapped into Eastern Union's first-class expertise in the specialized field of construction financing," said Moshe Maybloom, managing director at Eastern Union. "We understand how cash flow must be properly managed through the full life cycle of a construction project. Construction financing isn't complete at the closing. The process can extend from twelve to 36 months after closing."

"Lenders and investors have shown steadily growing interest in America's manufactured housing sector, which used to be called mobile home parks," said senior managing director Marc Tropp, who leads the company's manufactured housing practice. "Eastern Union is using our specialized expertise to meet this demand. The number of transactions we've closed in this sector over the most recent five-year period was nearly three times greater than during the prior five-year period."

The following four representative transactions highlight Eastern Union's success in closing deals among a range of asset categories and in varied locations nationwide:

In the multifamily space, the company secured $38.5 million to refinance a 479-unit multifamily property in Warren, MI, north of Detroit. In the healthcare sector, Eastern Union delivered $33.84 million toward the acquisition of a 144,263-square-foot medical office building in Brooklyn. The firm closed an $18.5-million construction loan for a 77-unit, mixed-use property in Manchester, NH. And in the self-storage arena, Eastern Union arranged $16.5 million in financing for a 208,000-square-foot self-storage complex in Fresno, CA.

