Eastern Union Delivers $48 Million Bridge Loan for 212-Unit, Mixed-Use Multifamily Property in Atlanta

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Muller, a senior managing director with Eastern Union, has arranged a $48-million bridge loan in support of the acquisition of Optimist Lofts, a 212-unit, mixed-use multifamily property situated at 2115 Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta.

The 4.44-acre asset -- with a net rentable area of 205,316 square feet -- is situated in the northernmost portion of Atlanta's Midtown district immediately adjacent to the Buckhead submarket.

Completed in 2008, the property's overall size totals 452,385 square feet. The 212 residential units consist of 203 conventional units and nine "live/work" units housed in four three- and four-story buildings. The conventional spaces range in size from 662 to 1,885 square feet. The live/work units range in size from 1,492 to 2,412 square feet. Average unit size is 968 square feet. The Optimist Lofts also includes six ground-floor retail spaces totaling 8,026 square feet in size.

The $48-million, interest-only bridge loan carries an interest rate of SOFR plus 345 basis points over a two-year term, with three one-year extension options.

The new owner, who was not identified, is planning to undertake a multi-million-dollar capital expenditure initiative for improvements to approximately half of the units, as well as various exterior, common area renovations and site upgrades. The improvements are expected to enhance marketability and extend the site's useful life.

"Attracting job-seekers from around the country, Atlanta's rate of employment growth is presently faster than the national rate by nearly one-third," said Mr. Muller. "Optimist Lofts represents a sound investment opportunity within an economically secure setting. The property's upside is underscored by the units' urban lifestyle feel, its live/work offerings, and the on-site retail."

Michael Muller recently arranged a bridge loan of $83.33 million in support of the acquisition of The Halsten at Vinings Mountain, a 440-unit multifamily property also in Atlanta.

