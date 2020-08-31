Eastern Union Launches Nationwide Hiring Initiative for Mortgage Brokers with $500k Pay Potential

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial real estate firms, is promoting a unique career opportunity that trains new hires as commercial mortgage brokers, and pays as much as $500,000 in annual income within two to three years of joining the company.

This aggressive hiring initiative offers profitable job opportunities for both workforce amateurs and seasoned sales professionals. The company is actively onboarding ten new brokers weekly.

Ira Zlotowitz, president of Eastern Union, says the company has been experiencing a significant surge in new business as the result of a pricing reset. To help meet growing market demand, Eastern Union has launched an aggressive hiring initiative to recruit new brokers.

"We will train every new hire to become a successful commercial real estate broker," said Ira Zlotowitz, Eastern Union's founder and president. "You will benefit from hands-on training and in-depth education sessions taught by leading industry experts. You will be mentored in everything from real estate and finance, to sales and cold calling, and you will learn the ins and outs of this business to maximize your future success."

All newly hired personnel -- who are being recruited from a national base of candidates and who do not need prior sales experience -- will be equipped to immediately initiate commercial real estate transactions as Eastern Union brokers.

"Eastern Union's hiring surge arises from a rush of owner and investor demand for the refinancing of multi-family properties holding mortgages with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac," Mr. Zlotowitz said. "Our Multi-Family Group electrified the market by charging a market-resetting quarter-point fee -- with no back-end fees. This has greatly boosted demand for our services, which our new brokers will help fill."

Because a wide range of business interactions now occurs virtually, job applicants can apply, interview and work from the comfort of their homes from anywhere in the country. This helps promote personal safety within today's pandemic environment, while allowing those who join the company to work virtually within Eastern Union's high-tech, remote workplace environment.

"In short order, Eastern Union's dynamic Multi-Family Group and the quarter-point fee rewrote many of the rules in our industry," said Mr. Zlotowitz. "This advantageous pricing structure gives our brokers an advantage over the competition, and will enable us to provide hundreds of people with secure professional careers for years to come."

Interested parties can apply for a career at Eastern Union by visiting hiring.easternunion.com.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a leading national commercial mortgage brokerage firm employing more than 125 brokers and real estate professionals and closing $5 billion in real estate transactions annually. Eastern Union's capital introductions are handled through its affiliate company, Eastern Equity Advisors.

Accounting for one of the industry's highest transaction volumes, the Eastern Union team leverages its relationships with banks and its marketplace knowledge to bring clients the best available rates.

The firm arranges financing for complex, multi-state, multi-site portfolios, as well as loans for smaller, single-property transactions. Eastern Union's new Multi-Family Group recently reset market pricing by introducing an unprecedented quarter-point fee -- with no back-end fees -- for refinancing multifamily properties backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, transactions known as "agency refinancings."

Eastern Union's groundbreaking, proprietary app serves as an intelligent commercial real estate toolkit. Its eCALC feature -- available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store -- enables investors to fully value and underwrite deals instantaneously and in the palm of their hand.

With nationwide operations, Eastern Union is headquartered in New York, with multiple branches along the East Coast. For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.

