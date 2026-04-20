Eastern Union Leads $5.5 Million Capitalization for 248-Unit Houston-Area Multifamily Asset

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, a national provider of commercial real estate financing and capital markets advisory services, has led the capitalization for a 248-unit multifamily acquisition in Baytown, Texas, securing a $5.5-million capital partner alongside Cohen Investment Group (CIG).

Jonah Pinchot, director of strategic capital at Eastern Union, originated and executed a $5.5-million equity commitment alongside Cohen Investment Group for the acquisition of Raintree Apartments, a 248-unit multifamily property in Baytown, TX. The city is situated approximately 28 miles east of Houston. Eastern Union led a $5.5-million capitalization and equity placement for the acquisition of Raintree Apartments, a 248-unit multifamily property in Baytown, Texas. The placement was executed alongside Cohen Investment Group (CIG). The property is located at 3300 Rollingbrook Drive. The city is located approximately 28 miles east of Houston. The Eastern Union team was led by Jonah Pinchot, director of strategic capital at Eastern Union.

The property, Raintree Apartments, is located at 3300 Rollingbrook Drive, approximately 28 miles east of Houston in a submarket benefiting from sustained industrial expansion and population growth. The transaction represents the latest step in Eastern Union's continued expansion of its capital markets platform, with a focus on delivering institutional-quality solutions and repeatable execution for sponsors nationwide.

Cohen Investment Group, a Virginia Beach, VA-based real estate investment firm, recently acquired the asset and partnered with a capital provider sourced and executed by Eastern Union. The firm's involvement extended beyond traditional placement, encompassing the identification of the capital partner, structuring of the investment, and alignment of long-term partnership objectives.

The transaction was led by Jonah Pinchot, Director of Strategic Capital at Eastern Union, who originated and executed the capitalization.

"Raintree Apartments represents a compelling opportunity given its basis, in-place cash flow, and clear path to operational upside," said Hugh Cohen, President of Cohen Investment Group. "Eastern Union played a critical role in delivering a capital partner who not only understood the investment but was also aligned with our long-term strategy."

Mr. Pinchot emphasized the importance of execution and alignment in today's market environment.

"In today's environment, success requires more than simply sourcing capital," he said. "It requires identifying the right partner, structuring the investment appropriately, and delivering certainty of execution. Our focus is on building long-term relationships that can scale across multiple transactions."

Raintree Apartments is a Class-B, garden-style community built in 1985 on approximately 12 acres, totaling 203,208 square feet with an average unit size of 819 square feet. The property offers a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units and includes a full suite of amenities. The business plan includes targeted capital improvements and operational enhancements designed to drive net operating income growth and improve overall asset quality.

The investment thesis is supported by a below-replacement-cost basis, an attractive going-in yield, and proximity to major employment centers within the greater Houston metropolitan area. Mr. Pinchot noted that Baytown continues to benefit from its position within one of the country's most active industrial and logistics corridors, providing a favorable backdrop for long-term rent growth and occupancy stability.

Eastern Union has continued to expand its capabilities beyond traditional debt brokerage into a full-service capital markets platform, providing joint venture, preferred capital, and co-general partner solutions. The firm is focused on delivering capital certainty and strategic alignment between sponsors and institutional investors, with an emphasis on repeat partnerships and scalable execution.

About Cohen Investment Group

Founded in 2013, Cohen Investment Group is a privately owned commercial real estate investment firm based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The firm and its affiliated entities have transacted on over $1 billion in real estate and focus on acquiring value-add opportunities across multifamily and self-storage assets in primary, secondary, and tertiary markets. Its strategy centers on acquiring assets below replacement cost and driving value through operational improvements, capital investment, and disciplined asset management.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a national commercial real estate firm that provides financing and capital markets advisory services. The firm employs more than 90 professionals and closes billions of dollars in transactions annually. Eastern Union delivers capital solutions across all major asset classes, including multifamily, industrial, healthcare, hospitality, manufactured housing, and single-family rental portfolios, through both debt and equity execution.

For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.

Media contact:

Steve Vitoff

Eastern Union

516 652 0785

[email protected]

SOURCE Eastern Union