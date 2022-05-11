Eastern Union Names Industry Veteran Ben N. Weiss to Lead New Investment Sales Division in New York

Launch Of New Unit Builds Out Eastern Union's Existing Investment Sales Operation in Mid-Atlantic Region

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, a national commercial real estate firm providing both capital markets advisory services and financing services, has named industry veteran Ben N. Weiss to the position of Senior Managing Director of Investment Sales for New York City and the Greater Tri-State Region.

While Eastern Union as a whole has primarily focused on commercial mortgage brokerage services over its 21-year history, it launched an investment sales division in September 2019 from its Mid-Atlantic regional office in Bethesda, MD under the leadership of Alex Bensahel, which has shown significant growth and success since its inception. Mr. Weiss's arrival at the company signals the expansion of Eastern Union's investment sales business into the New York City region.

Ben N. Weiss comes to Eastern Union after an 18-year tenure with The Besen Group, a New York City-based investment sales firm. He most recently held the position of Managing Director for Investment Sales with that company. Prior to that, he served as Director of Business Development with a major pharmaceutical vendor. Mr. Weiss began his career in the operations and management of one of New York State's largest assisted living facilities. "Ben Weiss brings a proven record of accomplishment in the investment sales sector in the New York City market," said Abraham Bergman, president and CEO of Eastern Union. "He recognizes that Eastern Union's market dominance in commercial finance has yielded healthy, long-term business relationships with countless owners. Ben is ideally suited to capitalize on these synergies to build out our existing investment sales operation into the greater New York area."

Mr. Weiss has closed sales transactions representing all asset classes throughout the New York City and tri-state region, including multifamily, bulk condominium packages, industrial, retail, office, mixed-use, distressed assets, and note sales, as well as more complex development and assemblage transactions. He has had particular success in achieving above-market values for Brooklyn multifamily buildings. His record of accomplishment in this area derives from his highly nuanced knowledge of the borough, which itself is attributable to his decades of living and working in its various neighborhoods.

He recently closed on a complex multifamily sale in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn. Prior to his handling of this exclusive, two other New York City-based firms had represented the seller in the sale. Neither was able to achieve the seller's desired sale price. Within 30 days of taking the assignment, Mr. Weiss succeeded in delivering the buyer with an above-market offer and with the specific terms needed by the seller.

"Over two decades, I've witnessed Eastern Union grow and earn an industry-wide reputation for customer service and financial know-how, all while accumulating a loyal and extensive client base," said Mr. Weiss. "The expansion of the investment sales division with Eastern Union's robust debt brokerage business comes as a natural fit for a market-leading company like this. I'm proud to be tapped to help grow and expand this proven division in New York City and the greater tri-state area."

Mr. Weiss attended NYU's Schack Institute of Real Estate, where he received a master's degree in real estate finance and investments and is a member of the alumni association. He also earned degrees in psychology as well as Talmudic law. Mr. Weiss is fluent in several languages. He is also involved in several not-for-profit organizations and sits on the board of Highway of Hope, which provides assistance and support to patients with rare diseases.

Ben N. Weiss can be reached at [email protected] or by calling 516-387-1800.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a national commercial real estate firm that provides both capital markets advisory services and financing services. It employs more than 90 real estate professionals and closes an average of $4 billion in transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Headquartered in New York, Eastern Union secures financing for transactions of all sizes across the United States. Transactions, which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios, encompass conventional commercial mortgages, structured debt, healthcare, hospitality, mobile home parks, single-family rentals, investment sales, and -- handled in conjunction with company affiliate Eastern Equity Advisors -- equity placement.

For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.

Media contact:

Steve Vitoff

Eastern Union

516 652 0785

[email protected]

