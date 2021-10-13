Eastern Union Names TJ Liebes to Position of Senior Underwriter

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial real estate finance firms, has named TJ Liebes to the position of senior underwriter.

Mr. Liebes, who Iives in Lakewood, NJ and will work from Eastern Union's Howell, NJ office, will be responsible for underwriting, analyzing, and processing commercial real estate loan opportunities on behalf of commercial real estate investors.

He has extensive experience as an underwriter, having underwritten and closed nearly $100 million in transactions over the past several years for his prior employer, Woodlake Properties.

Woodlake Properties is a family investment office based in Lakewood. Mr. Liebes held the position of vice president of acquisitions with the company, which owns and operates a portfolio of more than 5,000 units of multi-family properties in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Illinois. Mr. Liebes had previously begun his career at Eastern Union, where he originated new loan opportunities.

"TJ has a notable record of accomplishment as a loan underwriter," said Ira Zlotowitz, president and co-founder of Eastern Union. "With his proven capacity to present loan opportunities in an optimal light, we're confident that a bright future awaits him at Eastern Union."

"After initially working with Eastern Union on the brokerage side, TJ Liebes decided to turn his attention to serving an owner," Mr. Zlotowitz said. "But he has now sensed a forthcoming correction in the market in favor of the broker component of the business, and he decided the time was right to return to the broker world."

Mr. Liebes earned a finance degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a leading, national commercial mortgage brokerage firm. It employs more than 125 real estate professionals and closes an average of $5 billion in transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Eastern Union, headquartered in New York, closes transactions of all sizes across the United States. It secures financing for all asset types. Transactions -- which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios -- encompass both conventional and structured financing. In 2020, Eastern Union's Multi-Family Group reset market pricing by offering a quarter-point fee for refinancing properties backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Capital introductions are handled through Eastern Union's affiliate, Eastern Equity Advisors.

For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.

