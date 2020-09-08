Eastern Union Promotes Sarah Steinhardt to Lead New 'Small Loans Division'

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon nearly two decades of experience closing hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of small-sized transactions, Eastern Union -- one of America's largest commercial real estate finance firms -- has launched a new Small Loans Division.

Ben Schwartz, a senior loan consultant, will serve as lead broker for Eastern Union's new Small Loans Division. He will also continue to work on large deals. Mr. Schwartz executed more than 60 small deals in 2019, and had exceeded 50 such transactions through August of this year. Sarah Steinhardt, director of Eastern Union's new Small Loans Division, says the unit will "support the business goals of investors with smaller assets." She recently closed 75 deals valued at a total of more than $60 million over a six-month period.

Sarah Steinhardt has been named director of the new Small Loans Division, which will primarily focus on multi-family deals valued at less than $1.5 million, with a minimum loan size of $150,000. The division -- which is national in scope -- will also arrange financing for portfolios of single-family rental (SFR) or smaller multi-family properties whose combined value can reach tens of millions of dollars.

In addition to the residential category, transactions handled under the Small Loans Division will encompass asset categories including office, retail, healthcare, hospitality, industrial and self-storage.

Eastern Union has a history of significant success in the small deal space. Over each of the last two years, the company has closed more than 300 small deals valued at a total of $250 million.

Ben Schwartz, also an accomplished deal-closer, will serve as lead broker for the new unit.

"This new division will ensure that smaller deals will continue to be handled with the same energy and efficiency as larger transactions," said Ira Zlotowitz, Eastern Union's founder and president. "While Eastern Union already has an outstanding record of performance managing smaller transactions, Sarah Steinhardt and Ben Schwartz will introduce new, streamlined systems that will maximize speed and proficiency.

"Smaller loans have always comprised such a large percentage of our business that it made sense for Eastern Union to scale up and devote a full division to their interests," he said.

"I look forward to leveraging Eastern Union's robust banking relationships with big lenders to help support the business goals of investors with smaller assets," said Ms. Steinhardt. "By providing individualized service, the Small Loans Division will customize the process to ensure that each investor secures the best available rate and terms."

"Small deals have historically given new investors a toehold in the real estate industry," said Mr. Schwartz. "At the same time, these smaller transactions often serve as a springboard to long-term success for new lenders and brokers."

