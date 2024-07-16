Eastern Union Secures $12 Million to Refinance 35,210-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Brody, a loan originator with Eastern Union, has arranged $12 million toward the refinancing of a one-story, 35,210-square-foot industrial building in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

The property, between Franklin Street and Wythe Avenue, includes a 10,000-square-foot parking lot and is currently net-leased by the City of New York. The transaction was managed by loan originator David Brody.

The property includes warehouse space, office space, and a parking garage.

"Eastern Union delivered competitive interest rates on this refinancing," said Mr. Brody. "The owner reaped good proceeds on a cash-out transaction."

"David Brody leveraged his real estate expertise to deliver a deal structure that was highly favorable for his client," said Abe Bergman, president of Eastern Union. "While we have national reach, Eastern Union also has an excellent reputation as one of the most prolific brokers of commercial real estate mortgages throughout Brooklyn."

The refinancing carried a 65-percent loan-to-value ratio. The loan's term was five years, with interest-only payments over the full term. The interest rate was set at 6.54 percent. The identities of neither the owner nor the lender were disclosed.

The property, built in 1931, occupies a 1.04-acre parcel between Franklin Street and Wythe Avenue. It includes a 10,000-square-foot parking lot and is currently net-leased by the City of New York.

