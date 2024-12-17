Eastern Union Secures $24 Million Toward Refinancing of Newly Constructed, 57-Unit, Mixed-Use Property in Brooklyn's Flatbush Neighborhood

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of America's largest commercial real estate mortgage brokerage firms, has arranged the $24-million refinancing of a construction loan in support of a 57-unit, mixed-use building in Brooklyn's Flatbush community.

Eastern Union has secured the $24-million refinancing of a construction loan for this 57-unit, mixed-use building at 2508 Foster Avenue in Brooklyn's Flatbush community. Two years ago, the company had delivered a $17.5-million construction loan for the Flatbush project. The refinancing enabled the borrower to cash out with $6.5 million in proceeds. Motti Blau, a senior managing director with Eastern Union, led a team that arranged the $24-million refinancing of a construction loan for seven-story, 57-unit, mixed-use building at 2508 Foster Avenue in Brooklyn's Flatbush community. The site encompasses 55 residential units and two retail units.

The seven-story property, which completed construction earlier this year, is located at 2508 Foster Avenue. The site encompasses 55 residential units and two retail units. Tenants receive support from the City of New York's CityFHEPS program, a rental assistance supplement that helps individuals and families find and keep housing.

The mortgage was secured by Eastern Union senior managing director Motti Blau and senior loan consultant Mendy Pfeifer. Dov Bakon served as underwriter for the transaction.

The non-recourse loan, which carried a yield maintenance clause, covered a five-year period on an interest-only basis for its full term, with principal due at the end of the term. It carried a 65-percent loan-to-value ratio. The interest rate was not disclosed.

Two years ago, the Eastern Union team had delivered a $17.5-million construction loan in support of the Flatbush project. The refinancing enabled the borrower to cash out with $6.5 million in proceeds.

"Eastern Union is committed to the success of our clients, and this transaction serves as an excellent example of our approach," said Mr. Blau. "We supported the borrower throughout this two-stage process, and they knew they could count upon us as their trusted advisor."

Units average 692 square feet in size. The building's overall, net rentable area is 44,362 square feet.

The borrower was 1341-1351 Flatbush LLC, and the lender was the Bank of Montreal.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a national commercial real estate firm that provides both financing services and capital markets advisory services. It employs more than 90 real estate professionals and closes billions of dollars' worth of transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Headquartered in New York, Eastern Union secures financing for transactions of all sizes across the United States. Transactions, which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios, encompass conventional commercial mortgages, structured debt, healthcare, hospitality, manufactured home properties, single-family rentals, investment sales, and -- handled in conjunction with company affiliate Eastern Equity Advisors -- equity placement.

