Eastern Union's Mid-Atlantic Office in Bethesda, MD Closes $75 Million in Financing Within A 40-Day Period

News provided by

Eastern Union

12 Jun, 2023, 08:49 ET

BETHESDA, Md., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Bethesda, MD, the Eastern Union's Mid-Atlantic Group secured more than $75 million in commercial financing within a 40-day period over May and June. Financing was delivered within the multifamily, single-family rental, retail, and industrial asset classes.

Eastern Union is one of the country's largest commercial real estate brokerage firms.

Continue Reading
Eastern Union's Mid-Atlantic Group delivered $4.43 million in bridge debt -- at a competitive floating rate -- for this free-standing, 60,000-square-foot warehouse in Camp Hill, PA. The loan amounted to 80 percent of the purchase price.
Eastern Union's Mid-Atlantic Group delivered $4.43 million in bridge debt -- at a competitive floating rate -- for this free-standing, 60,000-square-foot warehouse in Camp Hill, PA. The loan amounted to 80 percent of the purchase price.
Eastern Union's Mid-Atlantic Group, based in Bethesda, MD, is led by senior managing director Marc Tropp.
Eastern Union's Mid-Atlantic Group, based in Bethesda, MD, is led by senior managing director Marc Tropp.

The largest transaction closed by the Mid-Atlantic office during this time span was a $49.5-million construction loan provided to New York-based Hillcrest Acquisitions in support of a planned 288-unit multifamily property in Madison, AL, a submarket of Huntsville. The complex, called The Gabriel, will consist of ten three-story buildings and is scheduled for completion in July 2024. The financing, carrying a 36-month term, was provided by 3650 REIT.

The Eastern Union team also secured $19 million in residential refinancing for an East Coast real estate asset, and completed the capital stack on a financial package for a multifamily property in Virginia Beach, VA.

In addition, the Mid-Atlantic Group helped complete an owner's business plan by delivering $4.43 million in bridge debt -- at a competitive floating rate -- for a free-standing, 60,000-square-foot warehouse in Camp Hill, PA. The loan amounted to 80 percent of the purchase price.

Also during this period, the Bethesda office closed mortgage deals for retail properties in Euclid, Ohio; Cambridge, Maryland; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Eastern Union's Bethesda office is led by senior managing director Marc Tropp and senior managing director David Merkin.

"An important part of our business approach is always to be forthcoming with clients," said Mr. Tropp. "In the case of the construction loan in Madison, Alabama, we made sure that the client understood that this was a non-traditional transaction, and therefore it would make sense to secure financing from non-traditional sources."

"The high performance of Eastern Union's Mid-Atlantic office reflects the firm's expertise in navigating today's volatile real estate market," said Mr. Merkin. "We leveraged our strong relationships with a wide spectrum of lenders, and we met clients' needs by coming up with creative financing for their investments."

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a national commercial real estate firm that provides both financing services and capital markets advisory services. It employs more than 90 real estate professionals and closes billions of dollars' worth of transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Headquartered in New York, Eastern Union secures financing for transactions of all sizes across the United States. Transactions, which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios, encompass conventional commercial mortgages, structured debt, healthcare, hospitality, manufactured home properties, single-family rentals, investment sales, and -- handled in conjunction with company affiliate Eastern Equity Advisors -- equity placement.

For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.

Media contact:

Steve Vitoff
Eastern Union
516 652 0785
[email protected]

SOURCE Eastern Union

Also from this source

Eastern Union Secures $10,950,000 in Financing Toward Acquisition of Two Shopping Centers in Metro Cleveland Area

Eastern Union Secures $28 Million in Financing Toward Acquisition of 13-Site, 437-Unit, Multifamily Portfolio in Bridgeport, CT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.