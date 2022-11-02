Easterns Automotive Group Revs Up Operations with Technology Solutions from Comcast Business

Fast-growing Car Dealership with 10 Locations Across the DMV Area Leverages Connectivity Solutions to Improve Customer and Employee Experience

STERLING, Va., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced it is working with Easterns Automotive Group – a family-owned and award-winning used car dealership – to accelerate the company's digital transformation and support its expansion into new markets in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) area and beyond. The Comcast Business solution includes network and connectivity enhancements that are helping to improve employee operations and deliver elevated, digital-first experiences to customers.

For more than 30 years, Easterns Automotive Group has served as one of the DMV's premier car dealerships. The family-owned company has sold more than 150,000 used vehicles and currently operates eight retail locations in addition to its 160,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Sterling, Virginia. It takes pride in quality, service, experience and choice for the thousands of customers it serves annually. In addition to being recognized as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post and Dealer of the Year for six consecutive years, Easterns serves the community in a number of ways, whether through sponsoring local sports teams or donating food, cars and more.

Faced with ambitious growth goals, the team at Easterns was seeking a reliable, secure and scalable technology solution to support its digital transformation. The company also wanted to shift from paper-based processes and documents to a fully digital experience not only to benefit their employees but to improve the customer experience. For example, it is crucial for Easterns to adapt to customer needs in real-time – whether a customer wants to buy a used car in a traditional manner or online – and it needs to do so quickly, as the difference between a seven and 15-minute user experience can cost an entire sale. With a solid technology foundation now in place thanks to Comcast Business, Easterns handles 30 percent of its deals through the digital channel.

"Comcast Business has been alongside us every step of the way in our digital transformation journey. Without its scalable Internet and reliable bandwidth, our team would not have the resources or tools that allow us to provide the elevated, digital-first experience that our customers love," said Tim Atkins, Chief Operating Officer, Easterns Automotive Group. "We needed a true enterprise partner to support our needs, and Comcast Business was the only vendor that could meet – and exceed – our expectations. Whether supporting quick turnaround moves and installations, or providing us with the solid technology foundation to do business at a fast pace, we couldn't be happier with our decision to partner with Comcast Business."

As part of the relationship, Comcast Business is supporting Easterns with Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) and Business Class Internet connections ranging from 100 MG to 1G across its eight retail and two corporate locations spanning Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Beyond the fast and reliable EDI connections, Comcast Business also helps to power the business' network across Easterns' various locations.

"It's no secret that we have ambitious growth goals. With plans to do more business online and expand to new markets in the near future, the reliable support of a partner like Comcast Business is irreplaceable," said Joel Bassam, President, Easterns Automotive Group. "Not only does Comcast Business offer best-in-class solutions that support the backbone of our transformation, but they support our broader vision to scale, with the ability to grow alongside of us."

"Comcast Business recognizes reliable connectivity is key in driving a successful digital transformation while simultaneously delivering a great customer experience," said Dan Carr, Regional Vice President, Comcast's Beltway Region. "Whether selling cars online or in-person, the team at Easterns Automotive Group can be confident their technology will support a positive customer experience. We are proud to support Easterns and look forward to partnering with the team to support their digital journey as they continue to expand."

