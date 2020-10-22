Easterseals Crossroads Hosts Virtual Webinar Focused on Individuals with Disabilities in the Workplace

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals Crossroads, an Indianapolis nonprofit organization providing disability services, is celebrating the 75th anniversary of October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month by partnering with Easterseals Arkansas and Easterseals Southern California for a special virtual webinar focused on individuals with disabilities in the workplace.

"Mining for Gold: Finding, Hiring and Nurturing Talented Employees with Disabilities" takes place Tuesday, October 27 at 4 p.m. ET, targeting employers, parents, people with disabilities and educators. It is free to attendees but requires registration here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oyXOuyxzRwaxpdYwxmI4Lg.

The webinar will feature Aaron Likens, Easterseals ambassador and new NTT IndyCar Series flagman. Likens is an award-winning public speaker and author of "Finding Kansas: Living and Decoding Asperger's Syndrome." Diagnosed with autism later in life, Aaron helps businesses better understand the talents and value individuals with disabilities bring to the workplace as well as the need to include disability in their diversity, equity and inclusion policies. He also provides useful strategies, resources and inspiration for people with disabilities who are seeking employment.

"There is so much human potential in every person on the autism spectrum," Likens said. "Whether I'm speaking to law enforcement, parents, teachers or classmates, the goal is just to get as much understanding about autism as possible."

The Easterseals program will include a recorded interview with Likens by Easterseals Arkansas CEO Ron Ekstrand, along with several short videos from employers on the benefits of employing people with disabilities and their lessons learned. Aaron will field a 15-minute live question and answer session after the interview.

"This year, we are celebrating 75 years of National Disability Employment Awareness Month," said Easterseals Crossroads President and CEO David Dreith. "This proof-of-concept program was a great opportunity to get involved with an initiative providing insights to employers, individuals and parents about working with and hiring people with disabilities. We look forward to having Aaron share his story with audiences throughout the Indianapolis area and across the country."

Easterseals Crossroads works with children and adults with disabilities and special needs and their families, with additional support areas serving veterans and military families, seniors and caregivers, to promote growth, dignity and independence by providing appropriate and progressive services in central Indiana.

To learn more about Easterseals Crossroads and for the opportunity to donate, please visit eastersealscrossroads.org.

SOURCE Easterseals Crossroads

