Easterseals DC MD VA Announces Women-Led Committee for Upcoming Advocacy Awards

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals DC MD VA is thrilled to announce an incredible leadership team for its upcoming Advocacy Awards. Phebe Novakovic is serving as Chair of the event that raises vital funds for Easterseals' programs and honors leaders who have been exceptional advocates for individuals with disabilities and special needs, including veterans and military families. Dr. Linda Singh (MG, USARNG, Ret.) is Vice Chair of the 2021 event.

"We are so fortunate to have these two dynamic leaders spearheading the 2021 Advocacy Awards. Given the disproportionate impact of caregiving on women and their careers, it's particularly fitting that Phebe and Linda have taken on these crucial roles during the pandemic," said Jon Horowitch, President and CEO of Easterseals DC MD VA. "Their commitment will help us realize the Easterseals Vision of creating a hopeful, inclusive community where all people realize their potential and live meaningful lives."

"I am pleased to serve as this year's Chair of the Advocacy Awards where we honor individuals, leaders and companies who bring hope to those with disabilities, military families and children of all ages. We are grateful for all that they and Easterseals do for those in need." said Phebe Novakovic, Chair, Advocacy Awards.

"We appreciate the support of Easterseals and celebrate all of its work and resources it gives year after year to veterans as well as children and adults with disabilities and other risk factors including those from low-income families. It's my pleasure to continue this important work to create an environment, of hope for our community," said Dr. Linda Singh, Vice-Chair, Advocacy Awards.

Phebe Novakovic is the Chairman and CEO of General Dynamics. She is also the Chairman of the Association of the United States Army. In 2020 Phebe was listed as the world's 27th most powerful woman in business by Forbes Magazine.

Dr. Linda Singh (MG, USARNG, Ret.), is a former Adjutant General in the Maryland National Guard and presently the CEO of Kaleidoscope Affect, LLC and Leader-In-Residence at Towson University.

Easterseals is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of men and women who are dedicated to serving others. This year's event will be held virtually on April 29 at 7pm Eastern Daylight Time. To sponsor or learn more visit: www.advocacyawards.org

Easterseals DC MD VA – For 100 years, Easterseals has been the indispensable resource for children, adults, families and veterans living – and thriving – with disabilities and special needs in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Through the innovative, inclusive and person-centered work we do, we are strengthening our community and changing the way the world defines and views disability. We are committed to making profound, positive differences in people's lives every day. www.eseal.org

