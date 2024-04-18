Easterseals Midwest Selects Core Solutions Cx360 EHR

Missouri-based organization switches to Core's modern platform to improve programs and services for individuals with IDD, including autism spectrum disorder

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. , April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Solutions, Inc., (Core) is pleased to announce that Easterseals Midwest has selected its Cx360 electronic health record (EHR) solution. This selection reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), learn, live, work, and participate in their communities.

Easterseals Midwest

Easterseals Midwest is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports more than 6,500 children and adults with disabilities through several programs across Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas. These include autism services, community living services, early childhood services, and employment services. Easterseals Midwest has been active for more than 50 years and is part of the 100-plus-year-old Easterseals network of high-quality disability service providers.

Easterseals Midwest switched to Cx360 from another EHR because of Core's strength and experience supporting IDD service providers, enhanced business intelligence and reporting capabilities, ease of use, and flexibility to integrate technology currently relied upon by the organization. Cx360 is a highly configurable EHR that enables institutions to create workflows specific to individual programs. The innovative platform features a modern, intuitive design that enables users to streamline data capture during encounters, deliver evidence-based practices, and coordinate care.

"We put a significant effort into identifying a single EHR system for our enterprise to improve our collection and access to data, which is key to managing our business," says Easterseals Midwest Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Arledge, CFA, CHFP. "I need my data. Core's Cx360 platform provides the flexibility and scalability that we were looking for. The goal was to have our information at our fingertips, to produce the reports that we need, and to have the ability to grow without having to add significant resources. We are confident that Core's platform will enable us to achieve these goals."

Core was selected by Easterseals Midwest following extensive evaluation of EHR vendors and systems. The Core team will work closely with the Easterseals Midwest teams during an implementation that will include onboarding and training for about 1,500 users. The teams will also collaborate to add ASD features in Cx360 that Easterseals Midwest has developed in their programs and systems.

"Easterseals Midwest is an impressive organization doing important work that improves the lives of thousands of people every day," says Core Founder and President Ravi Ganesan. "Core is honored to be chosen as Easterseals Midwest's EHR partner. We look forward to working together to implement Cx360. This is a partnership that will help make Easterseals Midwest's programs and services even more accessible to those who would benefit from them and further strengthen Core's ability to support organizations delivering IDD and ASD services."

About Core Solutions

Core Solutions is the progressive leader in transforming the health and human services experience for behavioral health and IDD providers, clients, and state agencies. Cx360's consumer-centric interface simplifies the end-to-end experience, delivers integrated care coordination, improves client engagement, and streamlines reimbursement processes. Learn more at coresolutionsinc.com.

