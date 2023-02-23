Easterseals North Georgia Expands Early Childhood Mental Health Program

North Georgia's children in need benefit from expansion of long-standing mental and behavioral health program.

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals North Georgia (ESNG), a community-based nonprofit that provides high-quality services to children with disabilities and families, expands its Early Childhood Mental Health program. The organization will serve more children by adding both capacity and additional therapies. ESNG pioneered Early Childhood Mental Health in Georgia and has offered services for over 20 years.

ESNG's Early Childhood Mental Health Program uses the Pyramid Framework. ESNG provides evidence-based preventative, consultative, and group and individualized treatment to children and families enrolled in its Early Education Centers. The organization now offers Child Parent Psychotherapy (CPP), a heavily studied and validated intervention treatment model for children 0 – 6 years old who have experienced trauma and/or are experiencing mental health or behavioral problems, including posttraumatic stress disorder.

"Sound mental health provides an essential foundation that supports all other aspects of human development – from forming friendships and the ability to cope with adversity to achieving success in school, work, and community life. Disruptions to this developmental process can impair a child's capacities for learning and relating to others – with lifelong implications," explained Donna Davidson, CEO of Easterseals North Georgia. "ESNG has been a long-time advocate for early intervention therapies, including mental health, because capitalizing on a child's first five years of life, the most critical period for shaping a child's brain architecture, drastically changes the child's trajectory for success."

The recent passage of the Mental Health Parity Act in Georgia helped propel ESNG's program expansion. ESNG has added highly qualified, licensed therapists to its Early Childhood Mental Health team and screens every child in its Early Education Program for potential mental health concerns along with other developmental delays. "Every child, regardless of ability, socio-economic circumstance, race or ethnicity deserves the best shot for a successful and happy life, and Easterseals North Georgia is determined to give it to them," stated Donna Davidson.

Easterseals North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving children with disabilities and their families locally for over 50 years. Easterseals North Georgia, which is a part of a national network of 71 community-based affiliates for Easterseals, provides high-quality services including Early Education and Care, Early Intervention, Autism Services, Early Childhood Mental Health and Champions for Children to ensure that all children with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Learn more at www.eastersealsnorthgeorgia.org

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. Together, our 71 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, workforce development adult day care and more. In schools, workplaces and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

