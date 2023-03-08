Easterseals North Georgia Receives Book Houses from McCormick

Longtime community partner, McCormick, provides Book Houses for ESNG's four Dekalb County Early Education and Care Centers.

ATLANTA, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals North Georgia (ESNG), a community-based nonprofit that provides high-quality services to children with disabilities as well as families, announced that it has received four new Book Houses from it's longtime partner McCormick and Company, Inc. Prior to the 2020 acquisition of the Dekalb county centers, McCormick had provided Book Houses to 12 of ESNG's Early Education Centers across metro Atlanta, Gwinnett County and Northeast Georgia. In addition to supplying the physical structures, McCormick is also stocking the Book Houses with books for the children at each center and the surrounding community.

"Community partners like McCormick that actively support our mission help ESNG make a lasting impact on the children and families we serve," said Donna Davidson, President and CEO of Easterseals North Georgia. ESNG is the largest Inclusive Early Education and Care services provider to children ages six weeks to five years in Georgia. Currently, ESNG provides services to over 2,000 low-income children in 21 metro Atlanta and Northeast Georgia locations.

Literacy is a foundation for future learning and education. Improving the literacy and "readiness-gap" early for a child is fundamental for their long-term success. The Book Houses will provide free reading material to children and families who lack resources and are economically disadvantaged backgrounds. "McCormick's team members were happy to build the Book Houses and supply much-needed books for the families that Easterseals North Georgia serves. At McCormick, we stand with our community and want to see everyone thrive," said Ryan Swank, Plant Manager – Atlanta.

"We simply could not provide the programs and services, at the scale that we do, without the critical support from philanthropic organizations like McCormick," Donna Davidson stated.

ABOUT EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA

Easterseals North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving children with disabilities and their families locally for over 50 years. Easterseals North Georgia, which is a part of a national network of 71 community-based affiliates for Easterseals, provides high-quality services including Early Education and Care, Early Intervention, Autism Services, Early Childhood Mental Health and Champion for Children to ensure that all children with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Learn more at www.eastersealsnorthgeorgia.org.

ABOUT EASTERSEALS

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. Together, our 71 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, workforce development adult day care and more. In schools, workplaces and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

