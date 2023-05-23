Easterseals Walk With Me Event will be held at Elmwood Park Zoo

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals of Southeastern Pennsylvania will be hosting the annual Walk With Me Event on Saturday, June 3rd, at the Elmwood Park Zoo. The family friendly event will begin outside the zoo with a DJ and fun activities. Participants will also be able to learn how Easterseals programs and services are making a difference as the Walk highlights several students as Honorary Ambassadors.

A local drum line will then lead participants into the zoo. The Elmwood Park Zoo provides an inclusive environment by being both accessible and Autism Certified. Once inside, participants can enjoy they Zoo however they like. The Walk has raised more the $1.5 million over 20 years. Those funds stay local to support Easterseals mission to provide exceptional services to ensure that all people with disabilities and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities.

Walk With Me is sponsored by Century 21 Advantage Gold, IBX, Optum, Wawa and Deacon. Registration can be done online at www.walkwithme.org/Philadelphia prior to the event, or in person at the zoo beginning at 8 a.m.

Locally, Easterseals of Southeastern Pennsylvania serves Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in an effort to maximize the independence of children and adults with disabilities. Program and services include, but are not limited to, Approved Private School, Early Intervention, physical, occupational and speech therapies and assistive technology. Last year Easterseals served over 8,000 local individuals by providing direct quality services for individuals with disabilities. For more information visit www.easterseals-sepa.org.

SOURCE Easterseals of Southeastern Pennsylvania