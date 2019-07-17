Eastgate Metroplex in Tulsa, Oklahoma Experiences Revitalization

TULSA, Okla., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eastgate Metroplex in Tulsa, Oklahoma is undergoing extensive revitalization. Major office tenants, like Coca Cola and Capital One, have established offices there. Retailers and restaurants are moving into long-vacant spaces. There's even a Paul Mitchell Beauty School on the property. "The success we see in reinventing this former mall will serve as an example for developers around the country," said Eastgate Metroplex Director of Development, Gerry Chauvin.

Reinventing the Traditional Mall

The Eastgate Metroplex property is located at the former Eastland Mall, which opened in 1986. When malls fell out of favor in the early 2000s, Eastland lost businesses and started to fail. Now, the property is experiencing a renaissance.

Diversified Management created a new vision for the property and established the Eastgate Metroplex. It's a community hub that now provides office space, shopping, dining and educational opportunities. "We have reinvented this Tulsa icon," said Chauvin. "Businesses owners, community leaders and educators realize the benefits a centralized hub provides." Thanks to the rejuvenation efforts, the Eastgate Metroplex is now a premier Oklahoma destination.

Office Space. Retail Space. Educational Space

Business owners and municipal officials seeking office space appreciate the Eastgate Metroplex's technological capabilities, like redundant power and fiber feeds. Retailers enjoy how easy it is for shoppers to reach the center. "There's access from three major highways and a major bus route. Plus, the Eastgate Metroplex is close to airports and downtown," said Chauvin. "We've combined office space and a retail environment to create an Oasis in Tulsa."

Continuing Rejuvenation Efforts at Eastgate Metroplex

The current Eastgate Metroplex rejuvenation efforts are just the beginning. Chauvin says there are plans to continue improving the three-story office building and the food court/atrium. "We intend to make the Eastgate Metroplex the crown jewel of Tulsa, Oklahoma. It allows you to work, learn, dine and shop all in one place," he noted. "What more could you ask for?"

Eastgate Metroplex is a mega shopping center and office complex that occupies about one-million-square-feet in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. The professional/retail complex is home to dozens of businesses that provide a total of about 7,500 jobs. Tenants include Capital One and Coca-Cola. If you're interested in leasing a space in this revitalized complex, call 918-523-4000. For more information, visit eastgatemetroplex.com.

