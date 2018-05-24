EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 40 million square feet.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.

400 W. PARKWAY PLACE, RIDGELAND, MS 39157

TEL: 601-354-3555 FAX: 601-352-1441

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastgroup-properties-announces-154th-consecutive-quarterly-cash-dividend-300654499.html

SOURCE EastGroup Properties

Related Links

http://www.eastgroup.net

