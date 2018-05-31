EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation at the NAREIT REITWeek: 2018 Investor Conference

JACKSON, Miss., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) announced today that it is scheduled to present at the NAREIT REITWeek: 2018 Investor Conference. EastGroup's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 10:15 a.m., EDT.
EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 40 million square feet.
