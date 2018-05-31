EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation at the NAREIT REITWeek: 2018 Investor Conference

News provided by

EastGroup Properties, Inc.

09:47 ET

JACKSON, Miss., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) announced today that it is scheduled to present at the NAREIT REITWeek: 2018 Investor Conference.  EastGroup's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 10:15 a.m., EDT

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.  The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 40 million square feet.    

EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastgroup-properties-announces-presentation-at-the-nareit-reitweek-2018-investor-conference-300657369.html

SOURCE EastGroup Properties, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eastgroup.net

Also from this source

Apr 19, 2018, 16:05 ET Eastgroup Properties Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Mar 05, 2018, 15:48 ET EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation at the NAREIT REITWeek: 2018 Investor Conference

News provided by

EastGroup Properties, Inc.

09:47 ET