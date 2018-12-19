EastGroup Properties Announces the Income Tax Treatment of its 2018 Distributions

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) announced today the income tax treatment of its 2018 distributions as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of EastGroup Properties distributions.

Common Stock:

Ticker Symbol EGP, CUSIP #277 276 101

Record Dates Payment Dates Total Distributions Per Share (1) Ordinary Dividends Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain (2) Nondividend Distributions (3) Section 199A

Dividends (4) 03/21/18 03/30/18 $.64000 $.64000 $.00000 $.00000 $.00000 $.64000 06/20/18 06/29/18 .64000 .64000 .00000 .00000 .00000 .64000 09/28/18 10/15/18 .72000 .72000 .00000 .00000 .00000 .72000 12/31/18 01/15/19 .14305 .14305 .00000 .00000 .00000 .14305

















TOTALS $2.14305 $2.14305 $.00000 $.00000 $.00000 $2.14305 Form 1099-DIV box

1a 2a 2b 3 5

(1) Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on January 15, 2019 with a record date of December 31, 2018 are treated as received by shareholders on December 31, 2018 to the extent of 2018 earnings and profits. (2) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain (box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Distribution amount reported in box 2a of Form 1099-DIV. (3) Return of Capital (4) Represents qualified REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that is available for non-corporate taxpayers and is included in "Ordinary Dividends."

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2018. Of the total distributions during 2018, none are considered qualifying dividends for purposes of the federal 15% income tax rate. Should you need any additional information, please call Staci Tyler, Controller, at 601-354-3555.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. Its strategy for growth is based on its property portfolio orientation toward premier business distribution facilities clustered near major transportation features. EastGroup's portfolio currently includes 41.7 million square feet.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.

