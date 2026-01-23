EastGroup Properties Announces the Income Tax Treatment of its 2025 Distributions

News provided by

EastGroup Properties

Jan 23, 2026, 16:35 ET

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company" or "EastGroup") announced today the income tax treatment of its 2025 distributions as described below.  Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of EastGroup distributions.

Common Stock:
Ticker Symbol EGP, CUSIP #277 276 101

Record
Dates

Payment
Dates

Total
Distributions
Per Share (1)

Ordinary
Dividends

Capital Gain
Distributions

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain (2)

Nondividend
Distributions (3)

Section 199A
Dividends (4)

12/31/24

01/15/25

$0.40314

$0.40314

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.40314

03/31/25

04/15/25

1.40000

1.40000

0.00000

0.00000

0.00000

1.40000

06/30/25

07/15/25

1.40000

1.40000

0.00000

0.00000

0.00000

1.40000

09/30/25

10/15/25

1.55000

1.55000

0.00000

0.00000

0.00000

1.55000

12/31/25

01/15/26

1.15805

1.15805

0.00000

0.00000

0.00000

1.15805









TOTALS

$5.91119

$5.91119

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$5.91119

Form 1099-DIV box

1a

2a

2b

3

5


(1)

Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on
January 15, 2026, with a record date of December 31, 2025 are treated as received by shareholders on
December 31, 2025 to the extent of 2025 undistributed earnings and profits.

(2)

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain (box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Distributions
amount reported in box 2a of Form 1099-DIV.

(3)

Return of Capital

(4)

Represents qualified REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction
under Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that is available for non-
corporate taxpayers and is included in "Ordinary Dividends."

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2025.  Of the total distributions during 2025, none are considered qualified dividends that may be eligible for reduced capital gains rates. 

About EastGroup Properties, Inc.
EastGroup, a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 2000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in high-growth markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Texas, Florida, California, Arizona and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 65 million square feet.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE EastGroup Properties

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

EastGroup Properties Announces Revised Time for Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

EastGroup Properties Announces Revised Time for Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company" or "EastGroup") announced today that it will begin its Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference...
EastGroup Properties Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

EastGroup Properties Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company" or "EastGroup") announced today that it will hold its Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics