EastGroup Properties Announces the Income Tax Treatment of its 2025 Distributions

Jan 23, 2026, 16:35 ET
JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company" or "EastGroup") announced today the income tax treatment of its 2025 distributions as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of EastGroup distributions.
Common Stock:
Ticker Symbol EGP, CUSIP #277 276 101
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Total
|
Ordinary
|
Capital Gain
|
Unrecaptured
|
Nondividend
|
Section 199A
|
12/31/24
|
01/15/25
|
$0.40314
|
$0.40314
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.40314
|
03/31/25
|
04/15/25
|
1.40000
|
1.40000
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
1.40000
|
06/30/25
|
07/15/25
|
1.40000
|
1.40000
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
1.40000
|
09/30/25
|
10/15/25
|
1.55000
|
1.55000
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
1.55000
|
12/31/25
|
01/15/26
|
1.15805
|
1.15805
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
1.15805
|
TOTALS
|
$5.91119
|
$5.91119
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$5.91119
|
Form 1099-DIV box
|
1a
|
2a
|
2b
|
3
|
5
|
(1)
|
Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on
|
(2)
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain (box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Distributions
|
(3)
|
Return of Capital
|
(4)
|
Represents qualified REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction
The Company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2025. Of the total distributions during 2025, none are considered qualified dividends that may be eligible for reduced capital gains rates.
About EastGroup Properties, Inc.
EastGroup, a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 2000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in high-growth markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Texas, Florida, California, Arizona and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 65 million square feet.
