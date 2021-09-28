Eastlink and Another Global Data Center/Hosting Provider Tap United Fiber & Data's Long-Haul Fiber Optic Network in the U.S.

YORK, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Fiber & Data (UFD) , a premier fiber optic network provider in the U.S. Northeast region, announces today that Canadian telecommunications carrier Eastlink and another global data center and hosting provider are now leveraging UFD's wholly owned dark fiber assets and regen/ILA sites on its diverse long-haul fiber backbone that spans more than 400 miles and sits outside the Mid-Atlantic I-95 corridor.

The regen/ILA sites are strategically placed along UFD's unique fiber optic network designed to avoid congestion and single points of failure on the I-95 corridor from northern New Jersey to Ashburn, Virginia, the data center capital of the world.

"UFD's unique and geographically diverse fiber network provides us the flexibility to manage increasing capacity demands over time and better reach our end users without interruption," said Steve Irvine, Eastlink's Senior VP Engineering and CTO.

"Our plug-and-play regen sites along our route are ideal for telecom, content, data center and hosting providers to easily on-ramp onto UFD's diverse and robust long-haul network that links the Greater New York City metro area to Northern Virginia," said Christopher Lodge, COO and Interim CEO of UFD. "UFD's critical and geographically diverse path offers the high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity designed to prevent costly downtime from a network disruption on the I-95 leg."

For more information, please click here to contact the UFD team.

About United Fiber & Data, LLC

United Fiber & Data is a privately held telecommunications company focused on providing high-capacity, low latency, geographically diverse fiber optic network solutions in the northeastern United States. UFD provides high-capacity pathway diversity and data storage redundancy far from the congestion and single points of failure associated with the I-95 corridor. UFD's diverse dark fiber network includes a metro ring with more than 375 buildings on net in New York City, optical wavelength services to the cable landing stations in Wall Township, NJ, and a long-haul fiber route of more than 400 miles connecting New York City and Ashburn, Virginia.

For more information about UFD's network and services, visit www.UFD.com . For the latest updates, please follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Eastlink

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Celebrating 50 years in business this year, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions to residential, business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink launched its widely acclaimed mobile service in N.S. and P.E.I. in 2013 and has since expanded to parts of NB, NL, ON and AB. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities we serve.

SOURCE United Fiber & Data