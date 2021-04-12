Eastman Introduces First of its Kind Car Protection Technology During National Car Care Month

The enhanced technology behind Valor works like invisible armor by self-healing surface scratches with sun or engine heat, offering excellent protection against rocks, road debris, winter salt and sand. Valor not only coats and protects your car from dirt, dust, insects, rocks and grime, it also helps defend vehicles' most vulnerable areas against damage caused by nature's toughest hazards including acid rain, bird droppings and tree sap.

Valor's specialized technology makes it easy to clean and has up to 25% more stain and environmental resistance, compared to other top brands on the market. Using Eastman Tetrashield™ technology, Valor blends paint protection and ceramic coating benefits into one durable product providing vehicle owners with the best of both worlds. Valor's smooth appearance and exceptional gloss give any vehicle an eye-catching fresh off the lot look, with the promise of a 12-year warranty.

"LLumar Valor is a clear-cut best solution to every car owner who wants to protect their investment for the long term," says Erin Bernhardt, General Manager of Eastman Performance Films. "This product represents our best, most forward thinking and provides overwhelming evidence of the advantages Eastman offers, as a company that both manufactures and markets automotive film products."

But don't just take our word for it. Seeing is believing.

Eastman put Valor to the test using a Jaguar F-Type R that was pelted by mud, tree sap and even a shopping cart.

To access the LLumar Valor digital press kit, including downloadable product demonstration videos, high-res images, product fact sheets and to see what people are saying about LLumar Valor click here.

LLumar Valor is available in North America, with regional launches outside of North America throughout the next six months. For more information on where to purchase LLumar Valor in the U.S. and Canada and connect with a trusted LLumar dealer visit LLumar.com.

About Eastman Performance Films, LLC

With more than 65 years of experience, Eastman is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high performance window tint and paint protection film for automotive applications and window film for residential and commercial applications. Eastman is committed to developing a world-class paint protection film offering for our customers, through the LLumar®, SunTek® and V-Kool® brands. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA and is a subsidiary of Eastman Chemical Company. For more information, visit LLumar.com

About Eastman Chemical Company

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA.

