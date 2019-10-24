Eastman joins Textile Exchange and participates in Textile Sustainability Conference

"I'm pleased to highlight Eastman's companywide commitment to sustainable forestry management as an example of how the company has integrated land and biodiversity considerations into its business model," Allen said. "And to raise awareness about Naia ™ , a versatile, eco-friendly material for sustainable fashion."

Naia™ is made from fully traceable and sustainably sourced wood pulp in a safe, closed-loop process where solvents are recycled into the system for reuse. Naia™ has an optimized, low-impact manufacturing process with a low tree-to-yarn carbon and water footprint. Eastman and its wood pulp suppliers hold FSC® and/or PEFC™ Chain of Custody certifications. Eastman has partnered directly with FSC to promote FSC Mix (FSC-C140711) for Eastman Naia™ cellulosic yarns.

In addition to its Textile Exchange membership, Eastman joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Circular Economy 100 to create solutions to enable a more circular economy. Eastman has also partnered with Canopy to collaborate on the conservation of the world's ancient and endangered forests. Naia™ recently sponsored the Redress Design Award, the world's largest sustainability fashion design competition.

"We're delighted to become members of the Textile Exchange and collaborate in building solutions to help improve the environmental footprint of the textiles industry," said Ruth Farrell, Eastman global director of marketing for textiles. "We look forward to working closely with Textile Exchange to build community and collectively drive transformation in materials, standards and responsible supply networks."

About Eastman

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

Editorial Contact:

Laura Mansfield, APR

The Tombras Group

+1 (865) 599.9968

lmansfield@tombras.com

SOURCE Eastman

Related Links

https://www.eastman.com

