Eastman makes the promise of sustainability a reality with Naia™ Renew

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastman, the producer of sustainably sourced Naia™ cellulosic fiber, introduces its new Naia™ Renew portfolio, sourced from 60% wood pulp and 40% recycled waste plastics*. Naia™ Renew cellulosic fiber is traceable with certified biodegradability that captures the value of hard-to-recycle materials that would otherwise be destined for landfills. It can be produced at scale to deliver sustainability without compromise to the fashion world.

“Naia(TM) Renew enables a circular economy for the fashion industry and helps brands meet their eco-conscious goals,” said Ruth Farrell, global marketing director of textiles for Eastman. “We’re transforming what a fabric can be and do to meet the sustainability demands of our customers and to create a world where brands and consumers can be in fashion without compromising on quality and performance.”

Available as both a filament yarn and a staple fiber, Naia™ Renew offers clear advantages over other materials. Naia™ Renew filament features a silky hand, rich luster and fluid drape and is used to create fashionable womenswear garments, while Naia™ Renew staple fiber is inherently soft and quick drying, with reduced pilling properties, making it ideal for everyday casual wear.

Fully circular, Naia™ Renew is produced with a low carbon footprint in a closed-loop process where solvents are safely recycled back into the system for reuse. The fiber is made from wood pulp sourced from certified forests, and the recycled plastics feedstock is generated via Eastman's patented carbon renewal technology (CRT). CRT is an integrated, molecular recycling technology that breaks down waste plastics, such as post-consumer carpet fiber and plastic packaging materials into basic molecular building blocks for the manufacture of new products including fibers—a truly circular solution creating value from waste.

Naia™ is actively collaborating across the value chain for Naia™ Renew and will have announcements regarding brand partnerships soon.

"Our vision is to make sustainable fashion accessible for everyone," Farrell added. "We all need to play our parts to help fix the future and work together to protect our planet's precious resources for the next generations. With Naia™ Renew, you can take an active role in conserving resources and fostering innovation, while demonstrating a passion for sustainability that resonates with consumers worldwide."

For more information, visit naia.eastman.com/renew.

* Naia™ Renew recycled content is achieved by allocation of recycled plastics through mass balance accounting.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

About Eastman in the circular economy

In 2019, Eastman began commercial-scale chemical recycling for a broad set of waste plastics that would otherwise be landfilled or incinerated, or worse, end up in the environment. Eastman Advanced Circular Recycling technologies process waste plastics traditional mechanical recycling methods cannot—including polyesters, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene—derived from a variety of sources, including single-use plastics, textiles, and carpet. These technologies provide a true circular solution of endless recycling for materials, allowing them to be reused repeatedly. For more information, visit eastman.eco.

