Eastman Naia™ launches sustainable fabric collection at Première Vision

"Year one for Naia™ was one of focused energy and exploration with our partners. Inspired designers are now transforming a yarn that originates from nature into luxurious, soft and easy-to-care-for fabrics and fashion," said Ruth Farrell, global marketing director of textiles for Eastman. "Mills are delivering a wider option of Naia™ fabrics, and those fabrics are more accessible than ever before. It's an exciting time to be fully delivering on the promise of sustainable textiles."

Since launching Naia™ at Première Vision last year, Eastman has continued to innovate by creating a new collection of sustainable fabrics and establishing two new partnerships to help educate young fashion designers about ecologically sound solutions.

Demonstrating its commitment to innovation and education, Naia™ is the Gold Sponsor of the 2019 Redress Design Award, the world's largest sustainable fashion design competition. At Première Vision, Naia™ will showcase garments created by finalists of the Redress competition. Participants were tasked with the challenge of creating "stunning designs" from Naia™ fabrics remnants, according to Farrell.

Furthermore, Eastman has partnered with Milan-based eco-hub C.L.A.S.S on its sustainable fabric collection available to designers via the C.L.A.S.S. website. Naia™ has inherent softness and luster that blend well with other eco-friendly yarns to create unique and versatile fabrics. Naia™ can be the starting point in the sustainability journey of virtually any fabric or garment.

FSC® Mix-certified (FSC-C140711) Naia™ cellulosic yarn is Eastman's latest product advancement in sustainable fibers. Eastman has aligned its entire forestry supply chain with Forest Stewardship Council® sourcing standards, including controlled wood procedures. Naia™ is also certified as biodegradable in freshwater and soil environments and is compostable in industrial settings, having received the "OK biodegradable" and "OK compost" conformity marks from TÜV AUSTRIA.

At Première Vision, Naia™ will exhibit in the Smart Creation area, Stand 3S42 in Hall 3, where attendees can experience and visualize the industry's progress in eco-design. Learn more about Naia™ from Eastman and its year of innovation at Booth 6C55 in the Première Vision Yarns Hall.

About Eastman Chemical Company

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA, and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit eastman.com.

