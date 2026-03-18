Easton® Joins the Cosmic Baseball League as Official Equipment Partner

Performance-Driven Diamond Sports Brand to Outfit the Cosmic Chili Peppers beginning with '26 Season

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Easton Diamond Sports, LLC., one of the most recognized names in bat innovation and technology, today announced a new partnership with the Cosmic Baseball League, baseball's first-ever glow-in-the-dark league. Beginning in the 2026 season, Easton will serve as the exclusive equipment partner of the Chili Peppers under a multi-year agreement.

Since its debut in June 2024, the Cosmic Baseball League has introduced fans to a reimagined version of the game, blending competition with immersive visuals under black lights. With glowing uniforms, equipment, and bases, the league delivers a high-energy atmosphere unlike anything else in baseball. Tickets are made available through a lottery system, reinforcing the league's exclusive and experiential appeal.

As part of the partnership, Easton will outfit the Chili Peppers with a full lineup of performance equipment including bats, batting gloves, batting helmets, catcher's gear, player accessories, and bags. Easton will also have the opportunity to support additional teams that join the Cosmic Baseball League during the term of the agreement.

"Easton has always embraced the idea that baseball should continue to evolve," said Bryan Kaye, Director of Brand Engagement for Easton. "The Cosmic Baseball League is pushing the boundaries of how the game is experienced, and we're excited to support the Chili Peppers with equipment designed for today's athletes on this entirely new kind of stage."

Known for its bold designs and athlete-focused engineering, Easton's equipment will play a central role in the league's visually striking environment. The partnership reflects Easton's focus on combining performance, style, and innovation while connecting with fans in fresh and unexpected ways.

"The Chili Peppers represent the energy and creativity at the heart of the Cosmic Baseball League," said Chris Martin, league owner and founder. "Easton shares that mindset, and we're excited to see their equipment come to life under the lights as part of our game."

In addition to on-field integration, Easton will introduce a Cosmic Baseball League-inspired retail collection tied to the Chili Peppers in late 2026.

About Easton

Easton is one of the world's leading manufacturers of baseball and softball equipment, and an iconic brand in these sports. Easton Diamond Sports, LLC manufactures bats, ball gloves, apparel, bags, batting gloves, helmets, catcher's equipment, and related accessories. The company's commitment to innovation propelled Easton to the No. 1 bat in College World Series® history, in Women's College World Series® history and in Little League Baseball® World Series history. As a result of this commitment to R&D, Easton has long-standing relationships with Little League Baseball, USSSA Baseball & Softball, USA Baseball & Softball, hundreds of NCAA collegiate teams and numerous professional baseball and softball players. For more information, please visit: www.easton.com

Rawlings acquired Easton Diamond Sports®, the official equipment supplier of Little League® Baseball and Softball, Team USA Softball®, and USSSA® Softball, in 2020. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit Rawlings.com.

About the Cosmic Baseball League

The Cosmic Baseball League is the first-ever glow-in-the-dark baseball experience, featuring the Glow Mojis and the Chili Peppers. Games are played under black lights with glowing equipment and uniforms, creating a party-like atmosphere and a memorable show for fans. Tickets are available exclusively through a lottery system. For more information, please visit www.chilipeppersbaseball.com

SOURCE Easton