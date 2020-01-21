Eastport Media Agencies Merge To Form Mindstream Media Group

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Eastport Holdings agencies – Mindstream Media, Southwest Media Group and Digital Addix – have merged to create a full-solution, $500 million media agency under the name Mindstream Media Group. The new company will be headquartered in Dallas.

"With the intense pressures on today's CMO to move business forward, there has never been a better time to bring together this level of talent under one unified group," said Eric Schaefer, newly appointed CEO of Mindstream Media Group and former Southwest Media Group president. "Our media teams from these three companies have worked together over the years, making this a natural evolution. This merger will give us the opportunity to align our talent and full suite of national-to-local media capabilities as we service complex client needs across our offices."

Mindstream Media Group's new leadership team also includes Zac Keeney as president, Terry Tanner as chief operating officer and Marti Janson as chief client officer.

The three agencies bring together broad-scale brand media with customized local-level media solutions to drive sales results. Southwest Media Group brings 24 years of traditional and digital media strategy and execution to the combined organization across brands such as Gold's Gym, Dillard's, Fiesta Restaurant Group, W.M. Barr and Smoothie King. Mindstream Media and Digital Addix bring their own portfolios of national and international brands, including Samsung, Roto-Rooter, Sony and The UPS Store, to bolster the combined organization's multichannel media solutions acumen.

Mindstream Media Group continues into 2020 as a Google Premier Partner, Facebook Marketing Partner, Microsoft Advertising Partner, Snapchat Certified Partner, dataxu/Roku Partner and a member of the 4A's.

In addition to its Dallas headquarters, Mindstream Media Group operates offices across the United States in New York; San Diego; Milwaukee; St. Louis; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Columbus, Ohio; Peoria, Illinois; and Cedar Falls, Iowa.

About Mindstream Media Group

Mindstream Media Group, a full-solution media agency, designs and executes sophisticated traditional and digital marketing strategies that deliver sales for national brands and their locations by growing brand awareness and generating qualified local leads. Read more at mindstreammediagroup.com.

About Eastport Holdings

Eastport Holdings owns and operates a diversified portfolio of companies focused on the advertising and media industry throughout North and South America. Eastport Holdings' principals developed their experience over 30 years in media and marketing and 25 years of direct investments and corporate finance.

