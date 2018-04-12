DALLAS, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To become a contestant and play SCA Gaming's Rainbow To Riches game, Eastside Cannery's C.A.N. player club members earned entries into a drawing for the promotion conducted each Friday and Saturday during the month of March, in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

Eastside Cannery Guest Wins $500,000 Grand Prize Eastside Cannery Guest Wins $500,000 Grand Prize

Elizabeth, visiting from New York and staying at the casino, was randomly selected to play the game, after qualifying through her slot play, on the first day of the promotion Friday, March 2nd. Luck was with her in that the first two guests randomly selected to play the game, were not present. Her name was the next name drawn.

To win the $500,000, Elizabeth had to successfully find 10 pots of gold on the game board and avoid the pesky leprechauns waiting to steal her win from her. In an extraordinary display of luck and inspired choices, Elizabeth found all 10 pots of gold and won the $500,000 grand prize.

About SCA Promotions

Dallas-based SCA Promotions delivers promotional solutions and incentives that connect with consumers, without risk to the sponsor. For over 30 years, SCA has offered an entire suite of advanced, interactive promotions, imaginative contests, record-breaking sweepstakes, and inventive games designed to engage and motivate. SCA has covered billions of dollars and paid out over $191 million in cash and prizes for sales and consumer product promotions, lottery and casino jackpots, radio contests, direct mail, Internet, and sports promotions. SCA has offices in Dallas, London, Las Vegas, and Calgary, with affiliate partners across the globe. SCA Gaming is a division of SCA Promotions.

scapromotions.com

CONTACT:

Dan C. Rogge, SCA Promotions

193259@email4pr.com

888-860-3700

CONTACT:

Linda Gordon, SCA Gaming

193259@email4pr.com

888-860-3786

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastside-cannery-guest-wins-500-000-grand-prize-300628494.html

SOURCE SCA Gaming

Related Links

https://www.scapromotions.com

