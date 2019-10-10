Eastside Distilling Announces Management Transition

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) today announced the resignation of Steve Shum as the Company's interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, to accept a Chief Executive Officer position with another company. Additionally, Mr. Shum submitted his resignation as Chief Financial Officer, effective upon the filing of Eastside's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019, expected to be made on or before November 14, 2019. Mr. Shum has agreed to consult with the management team and Board of Directors as needed in the future.

The Company's Board of Directors is running a process to fill the necessary management positions at Eastside with a focus on the Chief Executive Officer role initially. The Company is considering both internal and external candidates and will move quickly to fill the position. The Company's Board of Directors is committed to enhancing value for shareholders. Working together with its management team, the board has begun a strategic review and evaluation of a number of strategic directives aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

The Company is reiterating its outlook for the remainder of the year previously issued on August 14, 2019, regarding sales, Redneck Riviera Whiskey (RRW) case volumes, and Adjusted EBITDA improvements (before certain one-time Azuñia acquisition and other costs) within its related operations. Further, the Company remains on track to deliver strong results from its Azuñia operations, which were acquired on September 12, 2019.

Steve Shum commented, "I would like to thank the entire team at Eastside, including the Board and our shareholders, for the opportunity and support provided over the last few years. I believe Eastside has created an incredible foundation over the past several years and is poised for tremendous success in the future. The entire Eastside team is strong, performing well, and I could not be more proud of their collective efforts to elevate the business to the next level. I am committed to an orderly transition of my positions and intend to remain in the CFO capacity through the reporting and signing of the Company's upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. I have also expressed my commitment or offer to remain available to consult with the management and Board going forward and would welcome an opportunity to assist in any way possible."

Paul Shoen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented, "As the Chairman of Eastside Distilling, I want like to thank Steve for his hard work and dedication to Eastside over the years and greatly appreciate his willingness to stay close to Eastside and assist us through this management transition. I also want to assure our shareholders that the Board is running a process to fill the necessary management positions at Eastside, with our initial focus on the CEO role. We have both strong internal and external candidates that we are considering, and once we vet the candidates, will move quickly, but carefully, to fill the position to ensure that the Company has solid leadership going forward."

Robert Manfredonia, President of Eastside Distilling, added, "Operationally, we had a solid third quarter and remain on track to achieve our sales and RRW cases objectives for the year. Further, the integration of the Azunia and Eastside organizations is going extremely well, with many of the benefits we expected to arise from the combination of these two sales forces beginning to be recognized."

