Eastside Distilling, Inc. Acquires Innovative Digital Printing Technology for Craft Canning + Bottling Business

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb, 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling's Craft Canning + Bottling, LLC ("Craft Canning") has secured a rare and innovative printer that will revolutionize its growing custom canning operation. The new printer, the German-made Hinterkopf D240.2, is the only one of its kind on the West Coast and one of ten in the world. The new acquisition gives Craft Canning the ability to offer unparalleled customization and flexibility to breweries, cideries and wineries seeking direct printing for canning projects of all sizes. The new printer will be in operation starting April 1, 2022.

The Hinterkopf D240.2 is the most advanced digital printing technology for the seamless decoration of cans. Craft Canning clients will have access to the printer's advanced photo and color quality, enhanced precision, and cost-efficient solutions. The new printer is also an environmentally friendly alternative to adhesive labels, which render cans unrecyclable.

"Craft Canning's success has been built on helping breweries and beverage producers expand into professionally packaged products. Our new printer is the next phase in a series of additional services we are providing to expand our top-quality canning services for beverage producers of all sizes," explains Bill Anders, Eastside Distilling's Business Unit Manager of Can Printing. "As we have done with our mobile canning business, being able to offer can printing with low MOQs will make can printing accessible to smaller producers as well," Anders continues.

In anticipation of the printer's arrival in March, Bill Anders and Michael Stout, Eastside's Engineering and R&D Manager, trained at Hinterkopf's factory in Germany. Craft Canning also hired a new designer devoted to can printing, and to maximize the printer's technology and features.

Advantages of the Hinterkopf D240.2 include excellent printing quality and performance, with resolution of up to 1200 dpi. It can create photorealistic images with millions of colors and subtle shadings. It offers total, seamless ink coverage of the can, with the finest gradients and shading, optimum edge definition of lines, and pin sharp text.

The printer also optimizes workflow: it is completely digital, maximizing production time and providing cost advantages. Selected images are directly printed onto the can, and any edits and changes are performed at the push of a button. The change-over time involved with conventional printing methods can be avoided.

The Hinterkopf D240.2 does all of this while driving improvements in sustainability. Direct printing onto cans eliminates ink waste and cleaning agents. It inks only on the end product so there is no misprinting, which cuts down on the production of unusable cans. The low minimum order requirement also translates to a production with no surplus, saving about 600 million cans worldwide. Whereas cans that have adhesive labels can only be recycled after removing the label, cans produced using this new print technology are easy to recycle.

The Hinterkopf D240.2 printer will give Eastside Distilling's Craft Canning the ability to offer unparalleled customization and flexibility to its customers. Craft Canning will print 12-ounce or 16-ounce cans in any quantity with any image, with a minimum order of 400 cans. This flexibility allows for custom graphics of limited releases, vintages, partnerships, and special events.

For more information on Eastside Distilling's Craft Canning + Bottling, please visit https://craftcanning.com/ .

About Craft Canning + Bottling, LLC

Craft Canning + Bottling, LLC was founded in 2012 and has grown into the West's premier mobile packaging provider with locations in Oregon, Washington and the Front Range of Colorado. With 100,000 barrels of experience, several gold medals, extensive QC and professional machine operators, we take pride in helping your brewery, winery, or cidery expand into professionally packaged products.

About Eastside Distilling, Inc.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit www.eastsidedistilling.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements that reflect our expectations or anticipations rather than historical fact. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the impact of COVID-19 and related business disruption, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and other risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A detailed discussion of the most significant risks can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this press release.

