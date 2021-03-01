Eastside Distilling, Inc. Launches "Limited-Edition" Premium Craft Spirits Under New Eastside Brand

PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) is expanding its premium spirits line with the new "Eastside Brand" and the new Eastside portfolio of spirits products. The Eastside special products will build on the Company's inspiration to offer the most unique, highest quality, hand-crafted, small-batch products to our loyal consumers. All products will be limited-edition and will be available in limited markets. Product will ship in late March and should be on shelves by April of this year.

(PRNewsfoto/Eastside Distilling, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Eastside Distilling, Inc.)

"The Eastside Distilling brand embodies all the personality and flavor of what it means to be from Portland, Oregon: creative, independent and free-spirited," said Janet Oak, Chief Branding Officer. "Our full lineup of Eastside premium artisanal products are craft inspired, experiential, very rare and extremely hard to get."

The Eastside Brand has been developed in conjunction with Neil Powell Design Studios and the portfolio will focus on barrel aged whiskey sourced from the cellars of Eastside Distilling. Three very distinct products will be available in Lion's Small Batch Oak Finished Rye Whiskey, 12 year Select Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and a very special Single Malt American Whiskey aged in oak and finished in 70-year-old sherry casks. All of the whiskey products, Rye, Bourbon and Single Malt, offer the most unique flavor experience for the discerning spirits aficionado.

"The Eastside special process of batch-produced limited-edition products incorporates our unique ability to layer, and build flavors, with our very rare oak and rare sherry cask barrels," said Jason Ericson, Eastside Head Distiller. In addition to the line of special hand-crafted whiskey, Jason has reached deep into our barrel cellars to create other limited-edition, small-batch products as well:

11 Year Barrel Aged Rum : Enjoyed neat or added to cocktails for a decadent depth of flavor, this rare rum reminds the drinker of warm summer breezes, AND white sand beaches. ABV 45%

Barrel Aged Navy Strength Gin: Barrel-aged and bottled at navy strength, this singular gin forms the perfect foundation for our customer's next Martini or Negroni and provides a unique opportunity for mixologists to experiment with a rare category of spirit. ABV 57%

American Corn Whiskey: Crafted for the Pacific Northwest, this corn whiskey is found in the speed rail of the neighborhood bar in the bottom floor of an apartment building where the bartender knows all the regulars. ABV 40%

Pot Distilled Brandy: Pot distilled from Pacific Northwest wine and aged for at least two years, this limited-edition brandy lends itself well to sipping, or mixing in your next Sidecar. ABV 40%

"We are excited to build the Eastside Brand and offer exceptional craft inspired, small-batch artisanal products that are truly rare and very hard to get," said Janet Oak. "This launch further defines Eastside's vision to develop unapologetically original premium craft inspired spirits. We will be giving first priority to our most loyal customers in our home state of Oregon, and will release to other states on a limited basis including California, Illinois, Texas, Georgia, Florida and New York," said Oak.

About Eastside Distilling Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the Company on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the impact of COVID-19 and related business disruption, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve any financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue and profitability, our ability to reduce operating or other expenses, the anticipated demand from the craft beer industry, the effects of COVID-19, including the impact on sales, and the success of initiatives implemented to address the business disruption resulting from COVID-19 and earnings guidance for 2020 and beyond. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

This information is being distributed to you by: Eastside Distilling, Inc.

8911 NE Marx Drive, Suite A2, Portland, Oregon 97220

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.

Related Links

www.eastsidedistilling.com

