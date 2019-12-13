Eastside Distilling Partners with Florida Grocery Leader Publix to Offer Fast-Growing Redneck Riviera Whiskey

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) announced today Florida grocery giant Publix will sell Redneck Riviera Whiskey in 273 stores throughout the Sunshine State. Select stores will begin carrying Redneck Riviera American blended whiskey immediately, with all 273 locations expected to have the product on the shelves by the end of January.

"We are very excited to be working with Publix's in Florida and to continue to grow this great American brand," Robert Manfredonia, President, Eastside Distilling, said. "We believe this exciting whiskey is a natural fit for the state of Florida. The addition of Publix to our national platform is key to solidifying our national distribution of Redneck Riviera, now available in 40 states nationwide."

Along with continued roll-out of Redneck Riviera, this national distribution foundation paves the way for Eastside to distribute its other growing brands, including recently acquired Azuñia Tequila and its organic and luxury lineup, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum, and Burnside whiskeys and assorted bourbons, as part of its 2020 forward strategy.

About Redneck Riviera Whiskey

Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a collaboration between Eastside Distilling and John Rich, the multi-platinum country-music artist and one-half of the country superstar duo Big & Rich. John Rich is personally involved in promoting the brand, and together with Eastside's team have made Redneck Riviera Whiskey one of the fastest-growing liquor brands to hit the U.S. market in recent years. More information can be found here.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company is known for its award-winning product line, including Redneck Riviera Whiskeys, Azuñia Tequila, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum, Burnside Bourbons, Portland Potato Vodkas, and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Bottling + Canning subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information, visit our website or follow the company on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

