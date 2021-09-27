Eastside Distilling Releases Oregon Marionberry Whiskey

To capitalize on the continued growth and expansion in the flavored whiskey category, Eastside Distilling is launching an entire line of craft, premium seasonal flavored whiskeys under the parent brand Eastside. The Company re-launched Eastside Marionberry Whiskey on September 1 st , with a new and improved premium formula and packaging under the Eastside parent brand. Upcoming, the Company will release its new Luxardo Maraschino Cherry Whiskey, and its new Oregon Cranberry Whiskey.

Specific to Marionberry, Eastside is very excited to offer a product to discerning whiskey drinkers with an indigenous berry that offers the benefit of a special flavor experience. The handmade Eastside Marionberry Whiskey is crafted using local Oregon marionberries and the finest bourbon whiskey rested in oak casks. Janet Oak, Eastside Chief Branding Officer said "our goal is to consistently exceed our consumers expectations with the best, and most unique, spirits experience. I believe we have exceeded this goal with the new Eastside line of fruited whiskeys."

The famed Oregon marionberry, a cross between Chehalem and Olallie blackberries, was bred at Oregon State University as part of a berry-developing partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the 1950s. It is named for Marion County in the Willamette Valley, where most of the field tests took place and where many marionberries are still grown today. It is beloved in the state and has often been described as the "king of the blackberries" because of its complex, rich, and earthy flavor that is sweet-yet-tart. A harbinger of peak Oregon summer, Oregonians look forward to marionberry season every year.

Eastside's Head Distiller, Jason Ericson describes it as "The Cabernet of Blackberries meets Bourbon Whiskey. I believe marionberry whiskey is where wine drinkers and whiskey drinkers meet." He continues, "Many of the flavors and aromas of berry and oak will be immediately recognizable to oenophiles. The intense berry flavor mixed with notes of citrus, vanilla, and oak are the perfect introduction to the wide world of whiskey."

Eastside Oregon Marionberry Whiskey is rich in flavor and deep red in color. It has a bright, bold aroma of blackberry and raspberry blended with classic bourbon whiskey notes of vanilla and caramel. Intense, fresh marionberries hit the palate and quickly transform to spice and citrus, evolving into warm brandy and cherry essence. The finish lingers awhile with subtle whiskey heat and baked tart dryness. It is easily enjoyed neat or mixed into cocktails. It also makes a great substitute for sweet vermouth in drinks such as a Manhattan or Negroni. A selection of recipes can be found here.

Eastside's Marionberry Whiskey is available at select liquor stores, bars, and restaurants in Oregon, Washington, and Texas with wider distribution slated for next year's berry harvest season. Eastside's full line of Flavored Whiskeys will be available for purchase this holiday season. All Consumers have the opportunity to buy Eastside Marionberry Whiskey across the country by purchasing online at shop.eastsidedistilling.com.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company's distinguished product lineup includes its newly released Eastside limited-edition spirits portfolio, Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. Eastside is widely recognized for its expertise in blending, aging, and finishing distillates hand-selected from the finest spirit producers worldwide and using locally grown ingredients and pure Oregon water for superior taste and quality. For more information, please visit www.eastsidedistilling.com, or follow Eastside Distilling on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.eastsidedistilling.com

